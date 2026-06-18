Archer Aviation Short Case Runs Into a Formidable Cash Wall

The Archer Aviation short case rests on a straightforward foundation: a company losing hundreds of millions of dollars per year, no credible near-term path to profit, and a stock price that still implies a valuation of around 30 times expected 2027 sales. The logic is hard to argue with. What complicates the trade is a balance sheet that has been radically rebuilt by equity issuance, and a cash pile that gives management far more runway than the headline losses suggest.

Losses Are Real, but So Is the Cash

Archer’s losses are not in dispute. The company reported a net loss of $618 million for 2024, and its board guided for up to $200 million in losses in a single quarter. More recently, Archer’s Q1 2025 SEC filing showed net cash used in operating activities of $94.6 million for the three months ended 31 March 2025, arising from a net loss of $93.4 million, partially offset by $30.1 million in stock-based compensation and a $41.7 million gain from the change in fair value of warrant liabilities.

For the six months ended 30 June 2025, Archer’s H1 2025 financials show a net loss of $299.4 million and net cash used in operating activities of $198.0 million. Yet cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of that period stood at $1,730.5 million, up from $841.3 million at the start of the period. The reason for that jump: the company raised $1,151.8 million through a registered direct offering and a further $10.0 million via PIPE financing in the first half of 2025, paying $44.3 million in offering costs. Equity dilution has been the price of survival, but survival is not in question for now.

By Q3 2025, cash had edged down to $1.64 billion, according to Sherwood News reporting on that quarter’s results. The company also announced plans to acquire Hawthorne Airport in Los Angeles, adding a physical infrastructure dimension to its ambitions. Guidance for Q4 pointed to an adjusted loss before interest and taxes of between $110 million and $140 million.

The Archer Aviation Short Case: What the Filings Reveal

The bull counter-argument is that Archer is burning cash purposefully. The company describes its Midnight eVTOL aircraft as coming from ‘the eVTOL industry’s most mature scalable manufacturing facility in the U.S.’, and its investor relations page references a target of carrying its first paying passengers in 2026, alongside expansion into hybrid aircraft, defence programmes, and a UK engineering hub. The eVTOL Integration Pilot Program is also part of the plan for trial operations.

Whether any of that timeline holds is the core uncertainty. US airspace certification will take years regardless of regulatory goodwill, and manufacturing at scale remains unproven. Beta Technologies and Joby Aviation are credible rivals. Joby held $978.1 million in cash as of its Q3 2025 results and its shares were up 76% year-to-date as of that reporting date. Archer, over the same period, was down around 9%.

Analyst consensus sits at an average one-year price target of $12.79, drawn from seven analysts, with a high of $18.00 and a low of $4.50. Full-year 2025 revenue is expected to be just $18.80 million against a loss of $1.12 per share: earnings estimates have deteriorated over the past 90 days, revised down from a prior forecast of $0.93 per share loss.

The Trade Setup and Where It Could Go Wrong

The original short recommendation is to sell ACHR at $5.73 at £300 per $1, covering if the stock hits $8.73 — a total downside on the trade of £900. At the time of writing, the stock trades well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and has shed close to two-thirds from its 52-week peak.

The risk to the short is not operational progress; it is capital markets. Archer has shown it can raise equity even as losses mount. Each new issuance extends the runway and resets the “when does this run out of cash?” question. A further large placement, a defence contract, or a partnership announcement could trigger a squeeze in a stock where sentiment is already divided, as the gap between the $4.50 low analyst target and the $18.00 high makes clear.

The thesis is intact in its fundamentals. The Q4 guidance range of a $110 million to $140 million adjusted operating loss, set against $18.80 million in expected full-year revenues, captures the scale of the mismatch. What bears need is for the equity market to stop providing fresh capital. Until that tap closes, the clock on this short runs on someone else’s money.