New Money-Saving App Combines Budgeting, Cashback and Finance Coaching in One Free Platform 

Most money apps promise a lot. They deliver a cluttered dashboard and a £9.99 monthly charge you forget to cancel.

Gains App is trying something different. The new AI-powered finance app — built by award-winning personal finance educator Sammie Ellard-King — launched last month to a waiting list of over 15,000 people, and it’s entirely free. Pre-launch trials suggest users could save an average of £1,091 per year. That’s real money at a time when most households are quietly bleeding it.

The timing isn’t accidental. A survey of over 1,650 community members found that 8 in 10 people (83%) worry about money regularly. Only 31% said they feel fully in control of their weekly finances — and nearly a third have little or zero confidence in their ability to save over the next three months. Forty-six percent say they feel less financially confident now than they did at the start of 2026.

Ellard-King knows what that feels like. He cleared £24k of personal debt in his twenties before launching Up The Gains in 2021, a platform that’s since helped millions access free money education. He was named Best Money Content Creator at the 2024 British Bank Awards — an award determined by more than 150,000 consumer reviews.

“Most money apps are either too complicated or charge for features that should be free,” he said. “Gains App is different because it’s built by people who understand what it’s like to struggle with money, not by bankers who have never experienced that.”

Here’s what the app actually does.

It connects with 99% of UK bank accounts, pulling everything into one view. From there, users get smart budgeting tools — spending breakdowns by category, patterns over time, and specific tips for cutting costs. There’s also instant cashback averaging 7% across more than 160 retailers: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, M&S, Ikea, B&Q, Argos, Currys, Morrisons, Hotels.com. No subscription. No paywall.

The AI-powered finance app element goes beyond basic chatbots. The built-in AI money assistant tracks spending patterns and answers questions about where your money’s actually going — available 24/7. No waiting for a financial adviser appointment. No judgment.

Two features stand out as genuinely original. The gamified savings system uses streaks, challenges, and rewards to build consistent habits — think Duolingo, but for your bank balance. And the Financial Fitness Score calculates your “financial age,” showing whether your habits are ahead or behind where they should be for your life stage. Surprisingly motivating, if you’re competitive.

The catch? There isn’t one, at least not an obvious one. The app is free, and Ellard-King has built his platform — 510,000+ social followers, 750,000+ podcast downloads, 300+ free money guides — entirely around accessible financial education. Gains App reads like a natural extension of that.

“By combining budgeting, cashback and behavioural tools in one accessible app, Gains is basically a modern-day financial companion,” Ellard-King said, “designed to meet people where they are.”

With costs still rising and wages not keeping pace, that might be exactly what people need right now.