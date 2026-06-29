Axon Enterprise Stock Sits 40% Off Its Peak — Here’s Why the Thesis Holds

Axon Enterprise stock is trading roughly 40% below last summer’s highs, and for investors who have been watching this company closely, that gap raises a straightforward question: does the business case still stand?

The answer, in short, is yes. But getting comfortable with that answer requires a particular way of thinking about market sell-offs — one that takes some time to internalise.

Owning Businesses, Not Tickers

Warren Buffett’s framing is worth repeating here: ‘Find a good bunch of businesses and hold them.’ The distinction between owning a business and owning a stock price sounds trivial until the market drops 20% in a fortnight. At that point, the investor who can articulate exactly what their company does, who runs it, how it makes money, and why competitors can’t easily replicate it, is the one least likely to sell at the wrong moment.

The practical checklist is short. Who is the CEO? How does the company generate revenue? What are its competitive advantages? What are the key risks? How does the valuation look relative to growth? If an investor cannot answer those questions, the share price is all they have to hold onto. When it falls, there is nothing left.

Peter Lynch put it plainly: ‘Know what you own, and know why you own it.’ That discipline is what separates investors who buy on weakness from those who sell into it.

Axon Enterprise Stock: What the Numbers Say Now

Axon sells Tasers, body cameras, software and counter-drone services to law enforcement agencies and other public-safety organisations worldwide. The product set is not cyclical in the conventional sense: police departments do not stop using less-lethal weapons or accountability technology because of a recession or a tariff dispute.

The recent financial record reinforces that picture. Q4 2025 revenue came in at $797 million, up 39% year over year, extending what was already nine consecutive quarters of 30%-plus revenue growth. The company then reported Q1 2026 revenue of $807 million, up 34% year over year, with a net income margin of 21% and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25%.

Management has guided for 27% to 30% revenue growth in 2026 and introduced a 2028 target of approximately $6 billion in annual revenue alongside a 28% Adjusted EBITDA margin. For context, full-year fiscal 2024 net sales were $2,779.5 million, up 33.5% from the prior year. The Rule of 40 metric, which combines revenue growth and EBITDA margin as a single health indicator for growth businesses, sat above 55 for the full year, comfortably ahead of the 40 threshold that practitioners typically use to flag a well-run software-adjacent company.

The international growth runway remains the structural argument for the long term. Taser and body-camera penetration across Latin America, Asia and Africa sits at around 1% to 5%, compared with the mature adoption levels in the US and UK. That gap is the core of the bull case and it is not sensitive to near-term macro conditions.

Risks Worth Owning

Valuation is the most obvious tension. Axon’s stock has always commanded a premium because the market prices in continued strong growth. If that growth rate decelerates materially, the multiple will compress quickly, and the share price will follow.

There is also a governance matter on record. Axon’s auditors identified a material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting as of 31 December 2024, as disclosed in the company’s annual filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Management concluded that the financial statements still fairly present the company’s financial position in all material respects, but the weakness is a flag that warrants monitoring. A company generating growth at this pace sometimes allows process infrastructure to lag behind the revenue line.

The company’s SEC filings also show a global operational footprint, with offices across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, which introduces currency and regulatory complexity that a purely domestic business would not face.

None of these risks are new, and none change the fundamental product thesis. But they are the kind of details that only matter to investors who already understand the business well enough to weigh them properly.

The next real test of the thesis comes with the cadence of 2026 quarterly results. If revenue growth holds within the guided 27% to 30% range and the internal-control weakness is remediated before year-end, the valuation reset the market has already delivered starts to look like an entry point rather than a warning. If growth slips below the lower end of that range, the conversation changes.