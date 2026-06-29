Volkswagen’s stock fell to its lowest level in about sixteen years on Friday, and anyone watching the Frankfurt exchange that afternoon could sense the change in sentiment. On its own, a four percent decline is not disastrous. However, it reads like a verdict for a business of this size with such a long history. Investors weren’t merely responding to a poor quarter. They were reacting to the formation of something much larger.

Even by the standards of the automotive industry, the figures being proposed are shocking. According to reports, Volkswagen is contemplating closing four significant German plants, including Hanover, Zwickau, Emden, and Audi’s Neckarsulm facility, and eliminating up to 100,000 jobs, more than tripling the cuts already agreed upon. That represents nearly 15% of the company’s workforce, out of approximately 657,000 employees worldwide. It’s difficult to ignore how rapidly this has grown in scope in just a few months.

The pressure did not appear out of nowhere. Chinese rivals like BYD have been gaining market share by producing electric cars that are more affordable and, more often than not, just as good. Demand in Europe has decreased. Exporting from Germany is now less feasible than it was before American tariffs. In private meetings this week, CEO Oliver Blume reportedly informed executives that it is no longer financially viable to build cars in Germany for the rest of the world. For a business that was founded on a German manufacturing identity, saying that aloud is a difficult decision.

Why Volkswagen’s Stock Tumbled Amid Historic Restructuring Plans

Although VW executives probably wish there wasn’t, there is a helpful historical parallel here. Similar things happened to General Motors before it filed for bankruptcy in 2009, as well as decades earlier when it laid off over twenty plants and eliminated tens of thousands of jobs. In retrospect, restructurings of this magnitude often seem inevitable. They always seemed like a risk that no one wanted to take at the time.

Volkswagen’s governance structure is what complicates the situation. The state of Lower Saxony is the company’s second-largest shareholder, and half of the supervisory board’s seats are held by worker representatives. For reasons that go beyond spreadsheets, both have strong incentives to oppose plant closures because Volkswagen is the biggest employer in these towns. Investors seem to think that even if the plan is approved, the battle to put it into action could take years, diluting the potential benefits of savings management.

Porsche, on the other hand, is pursuing a similar portfolio simplification due to fresh pressure, indicating that the stress extends beyond the mass-market brand and affects the entire Volkswagen Group. The company has already sold off the majority of its Everllence business and reduced its yearly production capacity from twelve million vehicles to about nine million. This did not occur in a vacuum.

On July 9th, the supervisory board is anticipated to receive the formal restructuring proposal. Until then, this is still just conjecture based on anonymous sources and leaked documents; it’s serious, reliable conjecture, but it’s still conjecture. It’s genuinely unclear if the final plan calls for 100,000 job cuts. What is evident is that Volkswagen is not the company it has been for the past fifty years, and the market is currently skeptical that the changeover will be seamless.