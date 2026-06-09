Barclays Direct Investing Fee Scrapped in Challenge to Rival Platforms

The Barclays Direct Investing fee has been scrapped with immediate effect, removing the platform charge that previously cost customers up to £550 a year on a £300,000 portfolio. For existing retail investors, the saving is immediate and requires no action.

The fee that has been eliminated ran at 0.25% per annum on balances up to £200,000 and 0.05% above that threshold. That structure applied to customers who joined after Barclays’ February 2024 pricing overhaul, when the platform was still called Smart Investor. Customers already invested before that date were held at frozen legacy custody rates of between 0.1% and 0.2% per annum, according to that same Barclays press release. Both groups now pay zero.

What the Barclays Direct Investing fee removal means in practice

For equity traders, the arithmetic is straightforward. A customer holding shares who makes six trades over a year would pay £36 under the new zero-fee structure, compared with £61 previously, saving £25, according to PA Media reporting. Those six trades carry a dealing charge of £6 each; without the platform fee, that is the full cost.

Fund investors face no dealing charge at all. Barclays already offered free fund trades, so eliminating the platform fee leaves fund buyers with a total annual cost of £0 on their custody. The remaining charges to factor in are a foreign exchange fee capped at a maximum of 1% on international trades, plus fees for telephone trading.

Sasha Wiggins, chief executive of Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management, said: ‘By removing our Direct Investing customer fee, we are helping to make it more straightforward for people to take the next step and invest with confidence.’

Where Barclays now sits in the competitive landscape

Analysis by consumer advice site Boring Money puts Barclays alongside Freetrade as the cheapest platform in the UK for fund investors, leapfrogging Hargreaves Lansdown, AJ Bell, interactive investor and Fidelity in one move. For a customer contributing the full £20,000 annual stocks and shares ISA allowance and making two fund purchases a year, Barclays and Freetrade both cost £0. The same scenario costs £73.90 at Hargreaves Lansdown, £79.86 at interactive investor, £53 at AJ Bell, £50 at HSBC and £70 at Santander.

Holly Mackay, chief executive of Boring Money, was direct about the implications: ‘Anyone buying funds who banks at Barclays already and has the app will struggle to make a case to buy funds anywhere else.’ She added: ‘This is a very big move which will shake up the direct investing market. Barclays is drawing a bold line in the sand which will take the fight to challenger fintechs. I think we’re entering a new phase of very strong competition and I would be very surprised if other big brand platforms didn’t respond.’

Hargreaves Lansdown lowered its annual platform fee from 0.45% to 0.35% earlier this year. In February, interactive investor introduced a revised flat-fee structure. Neither move erases the platform charge entirely. The Barclays Direct Investing fee decision is a different category of action.

The table below shows annual platform costs across providers, based on eight fund trades per year against a £300,000 portfolio, per Boring Money’s analysis.

Provider Annual cost (£300,000 portfolio, 8 fund trades) AJ Bell £687.00 Aviva £1,050.00 Barclays £0.00 Bestinvest £1,100.00 Charles Stanley £600.00 CMC Invest £83.88 Fidelity £600.00 Freetrade £0.00 Halifax £112.00 Hargreaves Lansdown £1,015.60 HSBC £750.00 interactive investor £179.88 Moneyfarm £76.60 Santander £675.00 Scottish Widows Share Dealing £40.00 Vanguard £375.00

Source: Boring Money. Platform fee cost based on eight fund trades per year.

One caveat worth holding: Barclays offers around 2,500 funds, while AJ Bell lists over 4,000. Cost is one dimension of platform choice; investment range is another. Investors whose strategy depends on access to a broader fund universe will need to weigh the fee saving against what is available.

The next pressure point is whether platforms that still charge a custody fee respond before the next ISA season. Hargreaves Lansdown, with its large retail client base and brand loyalty, has historically absorbed pricing competition without immediate structural change. Whether Barclays’ zero-fee move accelerates that calculus is the question the industry will be watching over the next two quarters.