Jeffrey P. Kallister on the Business Traits That Drive Long-Term Success

For nearly two decades, Jeffrey P. Kallister has spent his time building something worth keeping. He joined S&K Buick GMC in Springfield, Illinois, back in 2006, and as owner and chief operator, every call, every hire, and and every outcome lands on his desk. That kind of exposure sharpens a person quickly. Over the years, Kallister has identified a handful of traits that consistently separate businesses that thrive from ones that merely survive.

Accountability tops the list.

The Center for Leadership Studies defines professional accountability as each employee’s responsibility to own their decisions and actions — particularly against established performance standards. It’s not a soft concept. Real accountability shows up in transparency, reliability, and the willingness to solve problems before they spiral. But here’s the thing: it cuts both ways. Workers own their mistakes; leaders own recognizing and rewarding good work. Get that balance right, and you see improved performance, stronger confidence across the team, and a culture where people actually want to show up. Get it wrong, and finger-pointing becomes the default mode.

Kallister is equally committed to collaboration. And not the buzzword version — real collaboration, where individuals, teams, and department heads actually exchange ideas and push toward shared goals. The upside goes well beyond innovation (though that’s real). Workers who genuinely collaborate gain access to broader skill sets, more resources, different angles on the same problem. Efficiency improves. Employee development accelerates. People are, frankly, happier.

Driving that kind of environment isn’t passive. It means embracing different working styles instead of flattening them, giving employees room to express themselves within clear business objectives, and prioritizing open communication — including active listening and smart time management — as operational priorities, not afterthoughts.

Then there’s resilience.

In a business climate where disruptions come from everywhere — cyberattacks, sudden market swings, shifting regulations — leaders who can react fast and recover clean hold a serious edge. Proactive planning matters here. So do scalable risk management processes, documented crisis plans, and solid cybersecurity infrastructure. The businesses that build resilience before they need it are the ones still standing when things get ugly.

Optimism, maybe surprisingly, plays a real operational role too. One study found that optimistic employees are 103% more likely to give maximum effort. That’s not a trivial number. Optimism feeds resilience, sparks collaboration, and makes talented people more likely to join — and stay.

Finally, passion. Kallister’s own trajectory makes the case. Employees who genuinely care about their work think more creatively, push harder against obstacles, and bring an energy that spreads. The catch, as Harvard Business School points out, is that passion looks different to different people. Leaders can’t assume everyone’s wired the same way. It’s on them to define what passion means in their context, manage it deliberately, and reward it when they see it.

Two decades in, these traits — accountability, collaboration, resilience, optimism, and passion — aren’t abstract principles for Kallister. They’re what the job actually runs on.