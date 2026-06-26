Business Owners and Divorce: Protecting the Company in a Financial Settlement

The law here is also under review. In December 2024 the Law Commission concluded that the current rules on financial settlement need reform, and set out four possible models for change. The government’s response is still awaited, and any reform is likely to be years away. For now, the existing framework still applies. So it is worth understanding how the courts treat a business today.

Is my business a marital asset?

Potentially, yes. A court can take a business into account whether it was set up before or during the marriage.

The starting point is section 25 of the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973. This asks the court to weigh a list of factors. They include the needs of each person and any children, the length of the marriage, income and earning capacity, and the assets each spouse holds. A business is one of those assets.

The court then considers whether the case is primarily about sharing the assets built up during the marriage or meeting each person’s financial needs. In many owner-managed business cases, needs play a significant role because a trading company is rarely something that can simply be divided.

Recent guidance from the Supreme Court in Standish v Standish (2025) also reinforced the distinction between matrimonial and non-matrimonial property. The source of business assets can therefore remain relevant when deciding how they should be treated within a financial settlement, particularly where part of the business pre-dates the marriage.

How businesses are valued, and why valuations have limits

A business valuation in divorce is usually carried out by a single accountant, jointly instructed by both sides. They look at the accounts, the assets, the profits, and any goodwill.

But a valuation is an opinion, not a fixed price. Two experts can reach different figures for the same company. A private business is also not the same as cash in the bank. Its value may depend on the owner staying in place, on key contracts, or on the wider market.

Courts understand this. They tend to treat a business value as a guide rather than a precise number, and they are cautious about any order that would force a sale.

Will I lose my business in a divorce?

For most owner-managers, no. Courts prefer outcomes that keep a company trading. Forcing a sale, or splitting shares between two people who no longer get on, is usually a last resort.

The more common route is offsetting. One spouse keeps the business. The other receives a larger share of other assets, such as the family home, savings or pensions, to balance things out.

Where there is not enough to offset against, the court can order a deferred lump sum, or payment by instalments. This lets the owner pay over time from future profits rather than selling. Dividing a limited company on divorce by transferring shares does happen, but it is less common. It can leave former spouses tied together as shareholders, which few people want.

Reading a plain-English overview of how the wider settlement fits together can help before you start. The ultimate guide to a financial settlement is one such resource.

The risk areas: director’s loans and retained profit

A few areas tend to catch business owners out.

A director’s loan account can become a flashpoint in a divorce. If you owe money to the company, that debt may be counted in. If the company owes money to you, that can be treated as an asset you are able to draw on.

Retained profit sitting in the business is another. A court may view it as a resource available to you, particularly if you have used the company as a personal reserve in the past.

Keeping clean records, and a clear line between company money and personal money, makes these conversations far easier when they arrive.

Why a clean break matters

A financial order should aim for a clean break where this is possible. A clean break ends financial claims between the couple for good. Without one, claims can stay open for many years.

The point was made plainly in Wyatt v Vince [2015] UKSC 14. A former wife was allowed to bring a financial claim against her ex-husband long after they had divorced, because no order had ever dismissed her claims. By that time he had built a successful company.

The lesson for founders is straightforward. A business you grow after separation can still be exposed if the financial side of the divorce was never properly closed off.

Practical points for owners

Get a clear picture of the company’s value early, ideally from one jointly chosen expert rather than two competing ones.

Keep company and personal finances separate, and tidy up any director’s loan account before matters are reviewed.

Think about what you could offer from other assets, so the business itself can stay intact.

Aim for a clean break, recorded in a consent order, so future claims are closed.

Resolving it without a court fight

A contested court battle is usually the worst result for a business. It is expensive and slow, and it puts the company’s finances on the public record. Trading relationships, staff and lenders can all feel the effect.

This is why many owners look to resolve matters out of court, through options such as mediation or solicitor-led negotiation. These routes are calmer, more private, and quicker. Once an agreement is reached, a solicitor can help you draft a clean-break consent order so that the agreement becomes legally binding and final.

Key takeaways

Divorce can be a difficult time for any business owner, and the worry about losing the company is understandable. But the law does not set out to break up working businesses. Section 25 gives the court room to reach a fair result, and offsetting, deferred payments and consent orders all exist to keep a company trading while treating both people fairly.

It can be helpful to get legal advice early, so you understand your options before any decisions are made. With the right preparation, protecting your business in a divorce and reaching a fair financial settlement do not have to pull against each other.

This article is general information about the law in England and Wales and is not legal advice. For your own situation, it can be helpful to speak to a family law solicitor or mediator.

More personal wealth is now tied up in private companies and founder equity than in earlier generations. For an owner-manager, the business is the single largest marital asset. So when a marriage ends, the company itself can become the centre of the financial settlement.

The law here is also under review. In December 2024 the Law Commission concluded that the current rules on financial settlement need reform, and set out four possible models for change. The government’s response is still awaited, and any reform is likely to be years away. For now, the existing framework still applies. So it is worth understanding how the courts treat a business today.

Is my business a marital asset?

Potentially, yes. A court can take a business into account whether it was set up before or during the marriage.

The starting point is section 25 of the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973. This asks the court to weigh a list of factors. They include the needs of each person and any children, the length of the marriage, income and earning capacity, and the assets each spouse holds. A business is one of those assets.

The court then considers whether the case is primarily about sharing the assets built up during the marriage or meeting each person’s financial needs. In many owner-managed business cases, needs play a significant role because a trading company is rarely something that can simply be divided.

Recent guidance from the Supreme Court in Standish v Standish (2025) also reinforced the distinction between matrimonial and non-matrimonial property. The source of business assets can therefore remain relevant when deciding how they should be treated within a financial settlement, particularly where part of the business pre-dates the marriage.

How businesses are valued, and why valuations have limits

A business valuation in divorce is usually carried out by a single accountant, jointly instructed by both sides. They look at the accounts, the assets, the profits, and any goodwill.

But a valuation is an opinion, not a fixed price. Two experts can reach different figures for the same company. A private business is also not the same as cash in the bank. Its value may depend on the owner staying in place, on key contracts, or on the wider market.

Courts understand this. They tend to treat a business value as a guide rather than a precise number, and they are cautious about any order that would force a sale.

Will I lose my business in a divorce?

For most owner-managers, no. Courts prefer outcomes that keep a company trading. Forcing a sale, or splitting shares between two people who no longer get on, is usually a last resort.

The more common route is offsetting. One spouse keeps the business. The other receives a larger share of other assets, such as the family home, savings or pensions, to balance things out.

Where there is not enough to offset against, the court can order a deferred lump sum, or payment by instalments. This lets the owner pay over time from future profits rather than selling. Dividing a limited company on divorce by transferring shares does happen, but it is less common. It can leave former spouses tied together as shareholders, which few people want.

Reading a plain-English overview of how the wider settlement fits together can help before you start. The ultimate guide to a financial settlement is one such resource.

The risk areas: director’s loans and retained profit

A few areas tend to catch business owners out.

A director’s loan account can become a flashpoint in a divorce. If you owe money to the company, that debt may be counted in. If the company owes money to you, that can be treated as an asset you are able to draw on.

Retained profit sitting in the business is another. A court may view it as a resource available to you, particularly if you have used the company as a personal reserve in the past.

Keeping clean records, and a clear line between company money and personal money, makes these conversations far easier when they arrive.

Why a clean break matters

A financial order should aim for a clean break where this is possible. A clean break ends financial claims between the couple for good. Without one, claims can stay open for many years.

The point was made plainly in Wyatt v Vince [2015] UKSC 14. A former wife was allowed to bring a financial claim against her ex-husband long after they had divorced, because no order had ever dismissed her claims. By that time he had built a successful company.

The lesson for founders is straightforward. A business you grow after separation can still be exposed if the financial side of the divorce was never properly closed off.

Practical points for owners

Get a clear picture of the company’s value early, ideally from one jointly chosen expert rather than two competing ones.

Keep company and personal finances separate, and tidy up any director’s loan account before matters are reviewed.

Think about what you could offer from other assets, so the business itself can stay intact.

Aim for a clean break, recorded in a consent order, so future claims are closed.

Resolving it without a court fight

A contested court battle is usually the worst result for a business. It is expensive and slow, and it puts the company’s finances on the public record. Trading relationships, staff and lenders can all feel the effect.

This is why many owners look to resolve matters out of court, through options such as mediation or solicitor-led negotiation. These routes are calmer, more private, and quicker. Once an agreement is reached, a solicitor can help you draft a clean-break consent order so that the agreement becomes legally binding and final.

Key takeaways

Divorce can be a difficult time for any business owner, and the worry about losing the company is understandable. But the law does not set out to break up working businesses. Section 25 gives the court room to reach a fair result, and offsetting, deferred payments and consent orders all exist to keep a company trading while treating both people fairly.

It can be helpful to get legal advice early, so you understand your options before any decisions are made. With the right preparation, protecting your business in a divorce and reaching a fair financial settlement do not have to pull against each other.

This article is general information about the law in England and Wales and is not legal advice. For your own situation, it can be helpful to speak to a family law solicitor or mediator.