Rolls-Royce Growth Outlook Extends Beyond the Turnaround

The Rolls-Royce growth outlook has shifted materially in the past year, from a business fighting to restore credibility to one setting mid-term targets that would have looked ambitious three years ago. The turnaround chapter is largely written. The question now is whether the market has already priced in what comes next, or whether the earnings trajectory still has room to surprise.

A Margin Story, Not Just a Recovery

The FY 2025 results laid out a business with improving quality across every segment. Civil Aerospace delivered an underlying operating margin of 20.5%, while Defence posted 14.4%, up from 14.2% in 2024. Basic earnings per share rose 46% to 29.55p, and free cash flow reached £3.27bn, a £845m improvement on the prior year.

Underlying gross profit widened to £5,126m from £4,091m in 2024, and the ratio of total cash costs to underlying gross profit fell from 0.47 to 0.36, according to the Rolls-Royce plc Annual Report 2025. Underlying R&D expenditure also fell to £598m from £745m, reflecting a more disciplined allocation rather than a retreat from investment.

Management has set a mid-term target of underlying operating profit of £4.9bn–£5.2bn and free cash flow of £5.0bn–£5.3bn. Alongside that, a £7bn–£9bn share buyback programme covering 2026 to 2028 was announced, with £2.5bn earmarked for completion in 2026 alone. These are not cautious numbers.

Sizing Up the Rolls-Royce Growth Outlook

The near-term volume picture in Civil Aerospace supports the earnings trajectory. For 2026, Rolls-Royce expects large engine flying hours to reach 115%–120% of 2019 levels, with 550–600 total original equipment deliveries and 1,480–1,550 shop visits. Each shop visit feeds the long-term service agreements that now form the backbone of the earnings base: high-margin, long-duration contracts whose cash profile is still building as more engines cycle through maintenance.

The Rolls-Royce growth outlook from this segment rests on a structural dynamic rather than a cyclical one. As engine utilisation rises and more units enter their maintenance windows, the aftermarket revenue stream compounds. Management has been consistent in stating that much of the cash benefit from these agreements remains ahead of the business.

Defence adds a steadier layer. Higher global military spending and long programme cycles provide visibility that pure civil aerospace cannot match. Power Systems has also improved following restructuring. The combination makes for an earnings base that is less event-dependent than at any point in the recent past.

The SMR Question: Optionality With Caveats

Beyond the core, the small modular reactor (SMR) programme represents the longest-dated and most uncertain element of the investment case. The UK government has selected Rolls-Royce SMR as the preferred bidder to partner with Great British Energy on developing the UK’s first SMRs, subject to final approvals and contract signature. The government announcement pledged over £2.5bn for the SMR programme during the Spending Review period, with the project potentially supporting up to 3,000 new skilled jobs.

The regulatory picture has also moved. The UK Secretary of State provided regulatory justification for the Rolls-Royce SMR design, described as the first small modular reactor to receive this approval in the UK. Supply chain partnerships are forming in parallel: in August 2025, Curtiss-Wright’s UK nuclear business signed a multi-million dollar strategic partnership with Rolls-Royce SMR to deliver reactor protection systems. Each plant is described as capable of powering around one million homes for more than 60 years.

These developments reduce the probability that the programme stalls at the regulatory or supply-chain stage. They do not resolve the deeper uncertainties: commercial-scale deployment is still unproven, approval timelines remain long, and competition across the global SMR field is intensifying. Whether Rolls-Royce ultimately captures a material share of clean baseload demand, particularly from data-centre operators wrestling with power constraints, is a question that will take years to answer.

For now, the SMR optionality sits as a real but unquantifiable kicker. Attaching significant valuation to it today requires assumptions about timelines and market share that no model can anchor with confidence.

The core business, by contrast, is producing hard numbers that support the current re-rating. The test for the share price from here is whether management can hold Civil Aerospace margins through the next maintenance cycle, and whether the mid-term free cash flow targets prove conservative or simply accurate. The first set of 2026 divisional updates will go a long way to answering that.