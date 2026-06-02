Data Gaps Are Quietly Eroding UK SME Export Margins

Five years after Brexit, most UK businesses understand that exporting to the European Union involves more paperwork than it once did.

What many still underestimate is how often small administrative mistakes create costs that far exceed the value of the paperwork itself.

Across UK-EU freight movements, some of the most expensive delays are not caused by customs policy or regulatory change. They are caused by missing information, incorrect data, and assumptions made before a shipment is booked.

For SMEs operating on tight margins, those mistakes can quickly become expensive.

The Cost of Getting the Basics Wrong

Most export problems do not begin at the border.

They begin when information entered at the booking stage does not match the information needed to move goods through customs and delivery networks.

An incorrect EORI number, a missing contact detail, an unsuitable Incoterm, or a poorly completed commercial invoice may appear minor. However, once a shipment enters the customs process, correcting those issues often involves delays, additional administration, and storage costs.

The frustrating part is that most of these costs are entirely avoidable.

Why Small Mistakes Become Expensive

According to George Wicks-Farr, Head of Operations at Pallet2Ship, many businesses focus heavily on the goods being shipped but spend far less time reviewing the information that accompanies them.

“We often see shipments delayed not because the goods themselves present a problem, but because a key piece of information is missing or inconsistent,” he says. “In many cases, the issue takes only a few minutes to correct before dispatch, but once the shipment is moving, resolving the same issue can take days.”

The further a shipment travels through the network, the more expensive those corrections become.

Three Common Costly Mistakes

Incorrect or Incomplete EORI Information

Many UK businesses are now familiar with EORI numbers, but mistakes remain common.

In some cases, the exporter’s EORI is provided but the importer’s details are missing. In others, old or incorrect information is reused from previous shipments.

Without the correct identifiers, customs declarations cannot be processed efficiently, creating delays before the shipment even reaches its destination.

HS Codes That Are Reused or Guessed

Commodity classification is often treated as an administrative exercise, but incorrect HS codes can affect duty calculations, customs processing, and post-clearance reviews.

Generic product descriptions and reused codes are frequent causes of customs queries.

The legal responsibility for declaring the correct code sits with the importer, not the supplier, which means relying on a supplier’s code without verifying it against the UK Trade Tariff can be a costly assumption.

Incoterms That Do Not Match Reality

Incoterms are intended to define responsibilities clearly. Problems arise when the commercial agreement and the documentation say different things.

Disagreements over who is responsible for duties, VAT, or import clearance can leave shipments sitting in the network while responsibility is clarified.

A Practical Approach to Protecting Margins

The businesses that experience the fewest export delays tend to follow the same approach.

They treat shipment data as part of the product being exported.

Before goods are collected, they verify:

– EORI numbers for all relevant parties

– Commodity codes

– Commercial invoice values

– Importer contact details

– Incoterms and delivery responsibilities

These checks take minutes but often prevent days of disruption later.

Administrative accuracy is now a competitive advantage

Brexit has made international shipping more documentation-driven, but that does not mean exporting has become unmanageable.

For many SMEs, the difference between a smooth shipment and an expensive one comes down to administrative accuracy rather than logistics complexity.

The companies that protect their margins most effectively are often the ones that spend a little more time checking information before dispatch and far less time solving problems afterwards.

For a fuller breakdown of the documentation issues that continue to affect UK-EU freight, see Pallet2Ship’s Post-Brexit shipping guide.

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About Pallet2Ship

Pallet2Ship is a UK-based pallet shipping platform trusted by thousands of small and medium-sized businesses since 2009. Whether shipping one pallet or full loads, Pallet2Ship provides instant quotes, access to leading global carriers, and transparent pricing with no credit account required. The platform arranges road, sea, and air freight to and from the United Kingdom, with 24/7 online booking and a final price upfront on every shipment.