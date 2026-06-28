How to Build a £20k ISA Second Income Generating £12,000 a Year

The idea behind a £20k ISA second income is straightforward enough: start with a modest lump sum, reinvest dividends through a Stocks and Shares ISA, and let compounding do the heavy lifting over decades. The maths, worked out properly, produces figures that can surprise even experienced investors.

The £20k ISA Second Income Calculation

Begin with £20,000 invested in a diversified portfolio of FTSE 100 and international dividend-paying shares, targeting an average total return of 9% per year with all dividends reinvested. After 10 years, that pot could be worth around £47,347. After 25 years, the same initial investment could reach roughly £172,462.

At that point, the investor shifts strategy: instead of reinvesting dividends, the portfolio is restructured toward income, targeting a yield of around 7%. Applied to a £172,462 portfolio, that produces approximately £12,072 a year in dividend income, just clearing the £12,000 target.

The timeline compresses meaningfully if the investor adds £5,000 a year throughout. Under that scenario, the same £12,000 annual income could be achievable in 10 to 15 years rather than 25. The HMRC Stocks and Shares ISA wrapper shelters all of those gains and income from UK tax, which matters considerably once a portfolio starts generating four-figure annual dividends.

Real-world returns will vary, and these figures carry no guarantee. But the framework is sound: time, consistent additions, and compounding are the principal levers.

What Aviva Brings to the Portfolio

For investors building toward a £20k ISA second income, Aviva (LSE: AV.) represents the kind of holding that fits the income phase of that journey. The insurer and wealth manager serves almost 22 million UK customers, according to its 2025 Annual Report, which gives the business a scale that supports relatively predictable cash generation across economic cycles.

The 2025 results described it as the company’s fifth consecutive year of strong, profitable growth, and Aviva stated it had met its 2026 financial targets one year ahead of schedule. Management announced a final dividend of 26.2 pence per share for 2025, a 10% increase on the prior year, alongside a £350 million share buyback. Per Hargreaves Lansdown, the ex-dividend date fell on 25 March 2026, with payment due 13 May 2026.

On yield, the picture requires a note of caution. The original source for this article quoted 6.5%, but Fidelity’s Aviva dividend factsheet and Hargreaves Lansdown both point to a forward yield of 6.07% as of mid-June 2026. At least one data provider shows a materially different figure. Investors should verify the current yield directly before making any decision, given the divergence between sources.

Aviva has been expanding its product range through acquisition as well as organic growth. The purchase of AIG Life closed on 9 April 2024, per an SEC proxy filing, adding further scale to its life and protection offering alongside the existing insurance and wealth management arms.

The case for Aviva rests on its defensive earnings base and a dividend track record that has been growing, not merely maintained. Insurance income tends to be less cyclical than most sectors; the wealth and retirement divisions add demographic tailwinds. The risks are real: a prolonged downturn could pressure claims experience, and any sharp deterioration in investment markets would affect its wealth and retirement revenues. Neither is a reason to dismiss the stock, but both are worth monitoring quarterly.

The next test for the investment thesis will be whether Aviva can sustain that 10% dividend growth trajectory once the easy gains from its restructuring period are exhausted. The 2026 targets being met early buys some goodwill, but the market will be watching the 2026 full-year results for evidence that the trajectory is repeatable rather than a one-cycle achievement.