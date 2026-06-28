Five High-Yield UK ISA Shares Worth Considering in June 2026

Five high-yield UK ISA shares stand out for income investors this month, even as the FTSE 100 trades near its all-time high and rising prices have compressed yields across parts of the market. Here is a closer look at each name, the income case, and where the risks sit.

The Case for High-Yield UK ISA Shares This June

A FTSE 100 record is a double-edged development for income seekers. Capital gains are welcome, but every point of index appreciation mechanically reduces the yield on offer for buyers arriving today. That said, pockets of the market still offer yields well above the index average, and a Stocks and Shares ISA remains the most tax-efficient wrapper in which to collect them.

M&G: Flows Turn Positive, But Watch the Net Redemption History

M&G (LSE: MNG) continues to be one of the higher-yielding names in the FTSE 100, offering a 6.2% dividend yield even after a 30% share-price rally over the past year. The company targets annual dividend per share growth and has delivered on that in recent years. Yahoo Finance consensus data puts the 1-year analyst price target at 308.84p and the forward dividend yield at 6.11%. The London Stock Exchange’s own fundamentals page, drawing on FTSE Russell data, shows a materially higher trailing yield figure; the divergence reflects different calculation bases, and the 6.2% figure from the company’s stated dividend is the more reliable anchor for planning purposes.

The fundamental investment case rests on M&G’s scale: millions of clients, a recognised brand, and a multinational footprint that buffers against weakness in any single market. Results reported on 6 May 2026 showed full-year profits flat but net investment flows finally turning positive, addressing what had been the business’s most persistent vulnerability. Funds under management had suffered net outflows for several years running, a structural drag on revenue growth. The reversal is encouraging, but one quarter’s improvement does not rewrite the history. In volatile markets, a return to net redemptions remains a credible risk.

British American Tobacco: A Buyback, a Dividend Increase, and a Transition Story

British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) has risen 65% over five years, closing much of the deep value gap the shares offered during the ESG-driven sell-off. The dividend yield has compressed accordingly to 5.3%, though that remains well above the FTSE 100 average. Full-year results announced a 2% dividend increase to 245.04p per share and a £1.3bn share buyback for 2026, both of which signal management’s confidence in cash generation. One aggregator puts the current yield at 5.51%, fractionally above the snippet’s 5.3%, likely reflecting a different measurement date; either way, the income is material. The ex-dividend date for the next payment falls on 9 July 2026, with settlement due 14 August 2026.

The forward picture is more nuanced. BAT’s H1 2026 pre-close trading update expects mid-teens New Category revenue growth for both the first half and full year, led by Modern Oral and Vapour. The company’s medium-term algorithm targets 3-5% revenue growth, 4-6% adjusted profit from operations growth, and 5-8% adjusted diluted EPS growth, with 2026 performance guided to the lower end of those ranges. Combustible volumes are declining, as they have been for years, but BAT’s cash conversion from its legacy business remains a funding mechanism for the transition. The sustainability of the dividend hinges on how quickly New Categories can replace that cash flow.

Three More Names: Henderson Far East Income, Domino’s, and Dunelm

Henderson Far East Income (LSE: HFEL) is a FTSE 250 investment trust offering a 9.4% yield, the highest of the five names here. The portfolio provides exposure to Asian growth markets, which offers a diversification argument that pure UK domestic names cannot match. The risk is that several major Asian economies have delivered underwhelming near-term growth, and the trust’s discount to net asset value can widen during risk-off episodes.

Domino’s Pizza (LSE: DOM) is the UK master franchisee of the US brand, and the share price has fallen 52% over five years as investor enthusiasm has faded. That is a poor record, but the business model itself generates strong cash returns and the brand retains genuine consumer recognition. The rise of chicken as a competing format is a documented pressure; the chain’s own chicken product range is a partial response, though it has not yet reversed the share-price trend.

Dunelm (LSE: DNLM) rounds out the list with a 5.7% yield. The homewares retailer combines a large physical estate with a growing online operation and a product range oriented towards own-label and exclusive lines, which provides some insulation from pure-price competition. Weak consumer sentiment is the obvious risk: discretionary home decoration spending is typically one of the first categories households trim when budgets tighten.

Across these five high-yield UK ISA shares, the common thread is reliable cash generation sitting alongside a specific business risk that keeps valuations honest. For M&G, the next test is whether the positive flow momentum holds through the second half; for BAT, it is the pace at which New Category revenues can offset combustible declines. Both answers should become clearer by the autumn results season.