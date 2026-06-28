Keller Group Infrastructure Spending Bid Eyes Burnham Premiership Upside

Keller Group’s infrastructure spending exposure puts the geotechnical contractor at the centre of one of the more credible FTSE 250 scenarios that could follow Andy Burnham becoming Prime Minister. Starmer’s resignation on 22 June left Burnham as the frontrunner for the role, and while the immediate market reaction may be muted, the real test comes when any new administration sets out its spending priorities.

Why the FTSE 250 Carries More Political Risk Than the FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 earns the majority of its revenues abroad. A change of domestic government barely moves the needle for most of its constituents. The FTSE 250 is a different proposition: it is far more exposed to UK consumer sentiment, domestic regulation and government spending cycles. Property stocks, retailers, pubs and housebuilders are all disproportionately represented.

A Burnham administration that pushes higher business taxes, extended rent controls and broad wage mandates would weigh on that cohort. The converse is also true. A market-friendly Chancellor alongside a credible regional infrastructure programme would give investors a reason to rotate back into domestic mid-caps, the kind of move that tends to be sharper in the FTSE 250 than in the index above it.

Infrastructure is where the Burnham case is most coherent. His tenure as Mayor of Greater Manchester built a track record in transport and regional development, and ground-level spending on civil works would flow relatively quickly to contractors even if planning and procurement cycles remain slow.

Keller Group Infrastructure Spending: What the Numbers Show

London Stock Exchange filings describe Keller Group (KLR) as the world’s largest geotechnical specialist contractor, a position the company has built on ground engineering work that precedes every other trade on a construction site. Foundations, soil stabilisation, piling: Keller goes in before housebuilders or civils contractors arrive.

The Keller Group 2024 annual report shows FY 2024 revenue of £2,986.7m, up 1% from £2,966.0m in 2023, with statutory profit after tax rising 59% to £142.7m. The underlying operating margin widened by 100 basis points to 7.1%, and the order book grew 8% to £1.6bn. Underlying diluted EPS came in at 199.9p, up from 153.9p the prior year, while net debt leverage fell to 0.1x from 0.6x.

The FY 2025 preliminary results, as republished by MarketScreener from Keller’s own press release, add further depth. Group revenue grew 5.9% at constant exchange rates to £3.1bn. Underlying operating profit increased 2.6% to £218.2m, absorbing a £7.8m translational currency headwind. Underlying diluted EPS rose 5.7% to 211.3p. Return on capital employed reached 30.7%, the highest in 17 years, and net cash finished the year at £59.7m, the first net cash position in more than 25 years. The board intends to launch a further £100m share buyback programme.

One caution sits in the interim numbers. The H1 2025 results showed underlying diluted EPS declining 5% to 98.1p from 103.3p in H1 2024, reflecting reduced operating profit in the half. The full-year recovery suggests the second half compensated strongly, but the H1 dip is a reminder that execution risk remains even in a strong cycle.

Geography matters for understanding the Burnham thesis. According to Simply Wall St via Yahoo Finance, the United States segment contributed £1.61bn in FY 2024 revenue, representing 54% of the group total. That breadth is a structural hedge: if a Burnham administration disappoints on infrastructure delivery, Keller’s North American and international book provides a floor. The company is not a pure-play UK political trade.

The Thesis and What Would Break It

The bull case for KLR under a Burnham government rests on accelerated UK civil infrastructure spend landing in ground engineering contracts before other trades can capture it. Keller’s position as the first contractor on site means it benefits earlier in a project cycle than housebuilders.

The risks are familiar. Infrastructure projects are slow: planning, procurement and mobilisation can absorb years before a spade enters the ground, let alone before revenues are recognised. A Burnham administration that raises corporate taxes broadly, or that fails to convert stated infrastructure ambitions into committed spending, removes the domestic catalyst entirely. The stock has already risen 80% in the past year on the back of record financial results; much operational progress is priced in.

The next test is the policy statement. If Burnham’s first budget outlines committed capital allocations for civil works rather than aspirational targets, the infrastructure angle firms up. Until then, the FTSE 250 positioning case is a probability, not a verdict.