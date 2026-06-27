Ramsdens FirstCash Acquisition Deals Another Blow to the LSE

The Ramsdens FirstCash acquisition, announced on 23 June, removes one of the London Stock Exchange’s (LSE) more consistently profitable small-caps from public markets, with the Fort Worth-based pawnbroker agreeing to pay 600 pence per share in cash for Ramsdens Holdings (LSE: RFX), valuing the business at approximately £206m.

Ramsdens shareholders will also receive an interim dividend of up to 9 pence per share on top of the cash consideration. The deal is structured as a court-approved scheme of arrangement, with FirstCash acquiring Ramsdens through its wholly owned UK subsidiary, Chess Bidco Limited. Closing is targeted for the second half of 2026, subject to Ramsdens shareholder approval, UK court sanction, and regulatory clearances.

The Ramsdens FirstCash Acquisition: Terms and Structure

The 600p offer represents a sharp premium to where Ramsdens was trading before today’s 30% jump. Funding will come primarily through FirstCash’s existing US revolving credit facility, supported by a £218m bridge term loan commitment. The numbers reflect a business in good shape: Ramsdens’ H1 pre-tax profits were up 173% year-on-year, driven partly by a turbocharged gold price, and the company’s network stood at 174 stores at the time of the announcement.

For FirstCash, this is the second significant UK acquisition in under a year. The company announced the takeover of H&T Group on 14 May 2025, paying 650 pence per H&T share in cash plus an 11 pence final dividend, for a total equity value of approximately £297m ($394m at the exchange rate prevailing at the time). H&T operated 285 stores. That deal completed on 14 August 2025, with FirstCash immediately establishing itself as the UK’s leading pawnbroker.

Add Ramsdens’ 174 stores, and FirstCash’s UK footprint grows further still. The company already operates more than 3,300 pawn stores across the US, Latin America, and the UK, with pawn operations accounting for more than 90% of net revenue.

The acquisition pattern is straightforward. US capital, with access to deeper credit markets, has identified that UK high-street pawnbrokers are generating strong returns, trade at modest valuations, and face little competitive pushback at the prices being offered. Ramsdens had risen around 500% since its Covid low in March 2020, yet it was still small enough that £206m closes the deal. The thesis for buying it on the public markets was always that someone else would eventually see the same value the stock’s supporters had been pointing to for years. That moment arrived on 23 June.

There is a fair argument that accepting was the right call for Ramsdens shareholders. The elevated gold price that powered the H1 profit surge is not guaranteed to persist. A 600p cash exit, plus the dividend, locks in returns that would take years to replicate through organic growth if gold retreats.

Oxford Nanopore: The Next LSE Departure?

The broader backdrop is a sustained thinning of the LSE’s listed universe. Delistings have been outpacing new IPOs for several years, and 2026 has offered little improvement. Against that context, it is worth examining which other LSE names carry the hallmarks of an acquisition target.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LSE: ONT) fits several of the criteria. The stock is down 81% since its 2021 listing, leaving an enterprise value of approximately £890m, a figure that would not stretch a major diagnostics group or a well-capitalised private equity sponsor. The company ended 2025 with £302.8m in cash, which limits the risk of a distressed outcome but also signals that it has room to keep funding growth before needing outside capital.

The growth trajectory is genuine. Oxford Nanopore reported H1 2025 revenue of £105.6m, up 25.6% on a reported basis and 28.0% at constant currency, ahead of market expectations. For the full year 2025, revenue grew 24.2% at constant currency, slightly ahead of the top end of its own guidance. Adjusted EBITDA was still deeply negative in H1 2025, at £(48.3)m, though that was an improvement from £(61.7)m in the same period a year earlier.

The losses are the complication. Oxford Nanopore’s proprietary DNA and RNA sequencing technology is widely regarded as world-class, but the path to profitability is long and the company has consistently put off income-focused investors. Risk-tolerant holders buying at 115p are effectively wagering that an acquirer arrives before the cash balance forces a dilutive equity raise.

This is the third time since the mid-2010s that the Ramsdens FirstCash acquisition pattern has played out across UK financial services: a domestic operator with strong fundamentals, modest public market valuation, and no obvious domestic buyer gets absorbed by a better-capitalised US group. Whether Oxford Nanopore follows a similar path depends on how long its cash runway holds and how hungry the global diagnostics sector remains for sequencing assets. The next test arrives with its next set of results.