How to Build Tax-Free Retirement Income of £1,596 a Month

Building a tax-free retirement income of £1,596 a month on top of the State Pension is a concrete, achievable target for UK investors willing to commit to a long-term ISA strategy, and Aviva (LSE: AV.) is one FTSE 100 stock that fits the brief.

Why the State Pension Leaves a Gap Worth Closing

The full new State Pension currently pays a maximum of £12,547 a year. According to the Retirement Living Standards survey, a moderate lifestyle in retirement requires £31,700 a year, and that figure assumes no mortgage or rent. The shortfall is £19,153 a year, which works out at £1,596 a month: the number you need to generate yourself.

A Stocks and Shares ISA is the natural vehicle for that task. All income and growth within the wrapper is free of UK tax, which matters considerably when you are drawing dividends over a decade or more in retirement. Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and may change.

How much capital does it take to generate £19,153 a year? The answer depends on the yield you can sustain. At a 4% yield, you need £478,825 invested. At 5%, the required pot falls to £383,060. At 6%, it drops further to £319,217.

Those look like large sums, but the compounding arithmetic is on your side if you start early. An investor contributing £250 a month over 30 years, at the 9.64% average annual return recorded by Stocks and Shares ISAs over the past decade (per Unbiased), would accumulate £505,495. That clears every one of the three thresholds above. Investment returns are not guaranteed and the actual outcome will vary.

Aviva’s Yield and the Tax-Free Retirement Income Case

Aviva is one of the more discussed income candidates in a FTSE 100 ISA. The shares have risen 53% over five years and the trailing dividend yield sits at around 6.1%, per the original source data, though Morningstar places the trailing yield at 6.19% and Fidelity lists a forward yield of 6.41% for 2026. The difference reflects measurement date and methodology; on any of those figures, the stock sits comfortably at the 6% threshold in the table above.

Aviva’s investor dividends page confirms the board declared a 26.2 pence per share final dividend in respect of the 2025 financial year. For income investors constructing a retirement pot, the combination of that payout and the five-year price appreciation gives Aviva a twin-engine profile that is harder to find than it once was in the FTSE 100.

The business has been reshaped materially since Amanda Blanc took the chief executive role in July 2020. She streamlined operations, cut costs and improved cash generation. Simply Wall St reports her total yearly compensation at £9.77 million, with 87.7% in performance-linked bonuses, stock and options, which aligns management incentives with long-term shareholder returns.

Aviva now serves 20.5 million customers across the UK, Ireland and Canada, giving the business a scale that supports its dividend capacity. That said, UK economic weakness is a persistent headwind for a company that generates much of its revenue domestically.

The near-term challenge is integrating Direct Line, acquired for £3.7 billion in a deal that added considerable operational complexity. The shares have re-rated after the strong run and are no longer cheaply priced. For investors already holding a concentrated position in a close FTSE 100 rival such as Legal & General Group, that is worth factoring in before adding further insurance-sector exposure.

For those building a retirement ISA from scratch, the more prudent approach is to drip-feed money in over time rather than commit a lump sum at the current valuation. The income case for Aviva is intact; the entry point just requires more patience than it did two years ago.

The next test is the integration update on Direct Line: if Blanc can demonstrate cost synergies on schedule, the yield at current prices looks well-supported. If execution stumbles, the share price recovery could stall and the yield arithmetic would need revisiting.