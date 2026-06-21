The easyJet Share Price Rally Has Pushed Gains to 49% in a Month

The easyJet share price rally of 49% over the past month stands as one of the sharper single-month moves in the FTSE 100 this year, and the story behind it runs deeper than geopolitics alone. EZJ shares remain around 6% below their level of twelve months ago, which means the stock is recovering ground rather than breaking new highs. Two forces have combined to produce that move: a set of half-year results that came in better than feared, and a material shift in Middle East risk sentiment.

What is driving the easyJet share price rally

The half-year results published on 22 May 2025 provided the first catalyst. According to the easyJet half-year RNS, the headline loss before tax for the six months ended 31 March 2025 was £394 million, against revenues up 8% to £3.534 billion. The H1 FY2024 comparator, per easyJet’s own H1 FY2024 filing, was a loss of £350 million. One secondary source placed the current-year figure materially higher; the primary company document, which puts it at £394 million, takes precedence. The year-on-year deterioration is narrower than some had assumed, and it came alongside an 8% rise in passenger numbers to 39.5 million.

Cost discipline reinforces the picture. The H1 period delivered a 4% reduction in cost per available seat kilometre (CASK) excluding fuel, and the company anticipates an 8% increase in available seat kilometre capacity for the full year, a posture that signals growth rather than retrenchment.

CEO Kenton Jarvis, who became easyJet’s first internal CFO-to-CEO successor when he took the role from Johan Lundgren in 2024, described the balance sheet as ‘one of the strongest investment-grade balance sheets in European aviation.’ The FY2025 final results show a net cash position of £602 million at 30 September 2025, up from £181 million a year earlier. That kind of liquidity cushion has counted for a great deal with investors who remember how quickly airline balance sheets deteriorated in previous downturns.

The second catalyst for the easyJet share price rally is geopolitical. Progress toward a US-Iran agreement has lowered near-term anxiety about oil prices and reduced the risk premium across European airline equities. The situation remains fluid, and any reversal would push fuel-cost assumptions back up quickly, but the directional shift has been real.

The holidays arm adds a new dimension to the investment case

easyJet Holidays is the part of the business that has begun to change how analysts frame the equity. The half-year report shows the division delivered a headline profit before tax of £44 million in the six months to 31 March 2025, a 42% increase from the £31 million recorded in H1 FY2024, with revenue growing 29% to £400 million. According to the half-year results presentation, the unit is on track to exceed its medium-term profit before tax target of £250 million. A package-holiday business compounding at that rate diversifies the earnings base well beyond seat yields and gives the stock a growth angle that a pure low-cost carrier would not have.

Valuation and the risks that remain

Against the operational progress, the stock trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, less than half the FTSE 100 average. That is the kind of multiple that frames the easyJet share price rally as a rerating story rather than a momentum one: the market is beginning to close a discount that had become difficult to justify. When a recovery is still underpriced, in-line results tend to trigger outsized moves.

The risks are real, however. Consumer spending is the variable that worries most. easyJet’s load factors and ancillary revenues hold up well under moderate pressure, but a sharp deterioration in household confidence would hit forward bookings faster than any operational improvement could offset. The Middle East situation remains unresolved in any durable sense. And there is always the question of whether a 49% move in a single month has simply done the work of the next six months already.

The FY2024 final dividend of 12.1p per share, paid in March 2025, is a further signal of management confidence. Whether it is maintained or grown will be one of the cleaner proxies for how the board reads the next twelve months. The full-year results, where the 8% capacity expansion and the holidays unit’s trajectory meet actual passenger yield data, are the next real test of whether the thesis holds.