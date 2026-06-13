Inheritance Tax Late Filing Penalties Surge 35% to 5,200

Inheritance tax late filing penalties rose 35% over the past five years, from 3,850 to 5,200 in 2024/25, with HMRC collecting a total of £3.1 million in fines from bereaved families in that year alone, according to Freedom of Information data obtained by TWM Solicitors and reported by The Telegraph.

The figures point to a system straining under its own complexity. More families are being drawn into inheritance tax, more are attempting to handle returns themselves, and more are missing filing deadlines as a result.

Why Inheritance Tax Late Filing Penalties Are Rising

The standard nil-rate band has sat at £325,000 since 6 April 2009 and is scheduled to remain there until 5 April 2031, per GOV.UK rates and allowances. The residential nil-rate band adds a further £175,000 (applicable from 6 April 2020 to 5 April 2030), meaning a family home passed to direct descendants can attract relief on up to £500,000 combined. The government also announced at Autumn Budget 2024 that a new £1 million allowance would apply to the combined value of property in an estate, per GOV.UK IHT thresholds. Even so, a decade and a half of frozen thresholds has pulled many average estates into scope, and the administrative burden has grown accordingly.

The standard rate is 40% on the value of the estate above the threshold, reduced to 36% where 10% or more of the net value above the threshold is left to charity, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility. Few executors handling a return for the first time are aware of that reduction, let alone how to claim it.

Duncan Mitchell-Innes, partner and deputy head of private client at TWM Solicitors, attributes much of the penalty surge to families underestimating the process. ‘People often underestimate the complexity of the UK’s IHT rules. What seems like a straightforward task can quickly become time-consuming and technically challenging, particularly when HMRC requires extensive supporting evidence. This can lead to penalties if deadlines are missed,’ he said.

The core IHT400 form carries 122 questions and must, in many cases, be supplemented by more than 30 additional schedules depending on the nature of the estate. Professional valuations are required for residential property: market estimates are not accepted. Shares carry their own specific valuation methodology for IHT purposes. Tracing all bank accounts, investments and historical gifts can itself take months, with many banks still supplying records only by post.

The Penalty Escalation Families Face

The fine structure is unforgiving. An initial penalty of £100 applies on the first day of a late filing. By the 12-month mark, accumulated penalties can reach £3,000. Families who start the process without professional guidance, discover its complexity partway through, and miss the filing window are exposed to the full escalation.

Reliefs compound the problem. Gifts made out of surplus income, or more than seven years before death, may be exempt from IHT, but gathering the evidence to support those exemptions takes time and knowledge. Reliefs are not applied automatically. Mitchell-Innes is direct on the point: ‘Reliefs aren’t applied automatically. People must actively claim reliefs and exemptions and find the evidence to support them where needed, which can be time-consuming. Without proper advice, families risk penalties and leaving valuable reliefs unclaimed.’

The seven-year rule is among the better-known provisions. Others, such as business property relief or the charitable-bequest rate reduction, are less widely understood. Missing them costs money beyond the penalties.

Pensions in Scope From April 2027

The current trajectory points upward. From 6 April 2027, unused pension pots will be brought within the IHT net, a reform that will pull a materially larger group of estates into the filing requirement. Primary legislation is already in place, draft regulations covering information-sharing requirements have been published, and further guidance is expected in spring and autumn 2026, according to A&O Shearman.

The mechanics add a further layer of liability. Under the framework, a Pension Scheme Administrator can become directly liable to HMRC for IHT where it pays benefits in breach of a withholding notice, or where it fails to comply with a request to pay IHT under the Pensions Direct Payment Scheme. Executors, personal representatives and scheme administrators are all now on the hook for getting the paperwork right and on time.

Inheritance tax late filing penalties totalled £3.1 million last year across 5,200 estates. Once pension pots join the pool from April 2027, the number of estates in scope will rise and the administrative demands on personal representatives will increase with them. The autumn 2026 guidance tranche is the next concrete staging post worth watching.