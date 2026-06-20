Lloyds Dividend Passive Income: What 10,487 Shares Pays

Lloyds Banking Group dividend passive income is the real draw for long-term holders of LLOY, and one investor’s journey from 9,249 shares in 2023 to 10,487 today, entirely through reinvested dividends, puts the compounding arithmetic in plain sight.

What the Dividend Growth Record Actually Shows

The recent history of the Lloyds share price is a study in two distinct eras. The stock bottomed at 28p in February 2009 after the financial crisis, recovered slowly, then somehow managed to fall to 26p again in 2020. Dividend income across that stretch was thin. The board cut the payout twice during the pandemic, and the 250% headline increase in 2021 was simply the catch-up. That episode remains a useful reminder: dividends are not guaranteed and depend entirely on a bank’s capacity to generate surplus cash.

The picture since has been materially better. Full-year 2025 pre-tax profit came in at £6.7bn, a 12% rise, beating the £6.4bn analyst consensus and well clear of the £5.97bn recorded in 2024. The Bank of England cut its base rate by a full percentage point across 2025, which typically compresses net interest margins, yet Lloyds still grew income. The ordinary dividend was raised 15% year on year to 3.65p a share for 2025, with a final dividend of 2.43p. Total distributions for the 2025 financial year, including the £1.75bn buyback, amounted to approximately £3.9bn.

For context on the first half, H1 2025 pre-tax profit of £3.5bn was up 5% year on year, with earnings per share rising from 3.4p to 3.8p. The interim dividend of 1.22p per share, equivalent to £731m, was itself 15% higher than the prior year period. The earnings cadence, in short, has supported the progressive dividend policy rather than just promised it.

The Lloyds Dividend Passive Income Case in Numbers

The investor behind the original piece bought 9,249 shares at an average of 46.6p in June 2023. Reinvesting every dividend since has added 1,228 shares at no additional cash cost, lifting the holding to 10,487 shares. Lloyds is forecast to pay at least 3.8p per share in 2026, producing income of £399 on that holding. Reinvested at the current price of 102.8p, that buys approximately 385 more shares, taking the total to 10,872. The 2027 forecast of 4.7p per share would then generate £511 of income from that enlarged base. This is the compounding sequence working as intended: each reinvested dividend slightly enlarges the share count, which slightly enlarges the next payout.

The trailing yield stands at 3.65%, which looks modest set against 2023 when the stock offered above 5% and traded on a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of around six. The shares are forecast to yield 4.17% this year and 4.93% in 2027 as the dividend grows into the higher price. The trailing P/E has moved from around six to 14.5, with the forward multiple at 10.2. The price-to-book ratio has shifted from 0.4 to 1.2. The stock has re-rated; the easy money in the valuation reset has already been made.

On the buyback, the £1.75bn programme runs from 1 March 2026 and must complete no later than 31 December 2026, with Morgan Stanley and UBS conducting purchases independently of the company. As of 29 May 2026, Lloyds had bought back 7,853,706 ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 101.6482p, with the daily range that session between 101.0p and 102.2p. Buyback activity reduces the share count, which supports earnings per share and, over time, dividend per share capacity. The pro-forma CET1 ratio stood at 13.2% at end-2025 against a target of 13.0% by end-2026, suggesting sufficient capital headroom to sustain both the buyback and the progressive dividend.

Risks That Could Disrupt the Income Thesis

The bear case is not difficult to sketch. A renewed cost-of-living squeeze dampens mortgage demand and pushes up impairments. Smaller digital challengers continue to erode the deposit and current-account base. And the share price, up 35% over the past 12 months and 120% over five years, is doing a lot of the work in suppressing the running yield.

Against that, Q1 2026 guidance reiterated a modest increase in net interest income, and the group now expects to generate around £2 billion of additional revenues from strategic initiatives by end-2026, exceeding its initial £1.5 billion target. The board also indicated it would consider additional capital distributions twice yearly from mid-2026. For income investors who bought in 2023, the position already looks well ahead of par. The next test is whether the 4.17% forecast yield for 2026 is delivered on schedule, and whether the strategic revenue target holds as UK economic conditions remain uncertain.