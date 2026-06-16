Mark Fitzloff Was the Most Awarded Creative Director in the World and He’ll Be the First to Tell You That Doesn’t Matter

He’ll be the first to tell you the hardware doesn’t matter. He has more of it than almost anyone.

Cannes Lions. Clios. The One Show. Super Bowl spots that lodged themselves in cultural memory. The agency was named Cannes Agency of the Year in 2011 under his creative leadership at Wieden+Kennedy Portland. He was named Titanium Jury President at Cannes Lions in 2015, the most prestigious seat at the most celebrated festival in the business. He ran W+K’s global network as executive creative director, overseeing 1,600 people across eight offices. He was ranked among the most awarded creative directors in advertising by Creativity’s Awards Report for years running.

None of it changed how he works.

Fitzloff arrived at Wieden+Kennedy in 1999 to work on Microsoft. Not Nike. Not Coca-Cola. Microsoft. When that ended, he went looking for whatever nobody else wanted — Coca-Cola, then P&G, then Old Spice. None of it was prestigious. All of it was work other people had already turned down.

That pattern wasn’t accidental. “For me, it’s about doing the thing no one else wants to do and proving yourself through that,” he said. The accounts nobody fought over turned out to be the ones that made him. Old Spice alone ran for nearly two years and generated campaigns that remade the brand; absurdist, hilarious, 125% jump in body wash sales, over 100 awards.

The trophies showed up because he stopped chasing them.

Early at W+K, Fitzloff came under the influence of Jim Riswold, the creative legend who built Nike’s advertising through the late ’80s and ’90s. Riswold was the kind of creative director who made himself a shield for the people beneath him.

When a Nike ad Fitzloff wrote attracted protests and Phil Knight personally called to demand the copywriter be fired, Riswold stepped forward and absorbed the hit. His explanation: “I don’t ask you to watch out for where the limits are, that’s my job. You’re supposed to do the biggest, most memorable work you can, and it’s my job as the creative director to shape it.”

Fitzloff filed that away.

When he became a creative director himself, he ran things the same way: from the front, where the risk actually lives. His advice for young creatives starts not with craft, not with ambition, but with self-awareness. “It starts with having some self-awareness about your point of view and what your voice is. The only sure disaster is someone clearly trying too hard to look, sound, act and be like people who are already in the business.”

The hardware got collected. He ran the biggest room in advertising. The Cannes jury chair was occupied in 2015. Throughout all of it, he kept warning other people not to get seduced.

“In advertising there’s a lot of flattery and hyperbole about fancy job titles,” he said. “Over time you start to realize your job is more about what you’re actually doing every day than it is about the title you happen to have.”

The data eventually backed him up. A 2019 Kantar study found that only a quarter of that year’s Cannes Lions winners provided measurable brand impact. Award-winning campaigns had become no more effective at long-term brand building than non-awarded ones. The trophies and the results had quietly separated. The industry kept handing them out anyway.

Fitzloff watched talented creatives take the big jobs too early and flame out. He watched the award circuit become its own industry: conferences, panels, acceptance speeches, the constant performance of success that has nothing to do with making good work.

“When people get promoted too quickly or take these big jobs they’re not ready for, they really tend to flame out,” he said. “The things that make you a great creative person are not going to make you a great manager.”

He didn’t rush it.

In 2017, Fitzloff walked away from the global creative director title and started Opinionated.

The premise was direct: opinionated people make opinionated work. The only kind that gets noticed.

During its independent years, Opinionated was named Ad Age Small Agency of the Year multiple times. adidas, Unilever, and PepsiCo were among the clients that chose a 40-person shop over the holding company networks available to them.

He’s also the executive producer and screenwriter of Tempbot, a short film directed by oscar nominee Neill Blomkamp. The advertising world was never the whole of his ambition.

He accumulated more recognition than almost anyone in his field by refusing to let recognition be the goal. The assignments nobody wanted were the ones he took. Riswold’s lesson was carried forward: protecting the people beneath you is what creative leadership actually is. He stayed at one agency for nearly two decades when the industry’s reflex is to keep moving. He walked away from a global title to build something smaller.

“Re-engaging in the act of creativity, in writing copy, in sitting with my art director and coming up with ideas and then going on shoots and managing shoots, reminded me that I’m really good,” he said. “And I’d forgotten how much I just frikkin love it.”

He has enough hardware to fill a shelf. He also figured out early that the work is the thing. Then he spent three decades proving it.