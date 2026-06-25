Scottish Mortgage SpaceX income strategy explained

Scottish Mortgage‘s SpaceX income strategy is one of the more instructive examples of how a growth-focused investment trust can generate dividends for shareholders without owning a single income-paying stock. SpaceX (Nasdaq: SPCX) has paid no dividend since its IPO on 12 June 2026, and given the scale of its capital requirements, it is unlikely to do so for years. Yet shareholders in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) can still see passive income flow from the position.

How investment trusts convert capital gains into shareholder income

The mechanism is straightforward. An investment trust accumulates gains on its holdings over time, either through share price appreciation or by selling positions at a profit. Those proceeds sit on the balance sheet and can be distributed as dividends to the trust’s own shareholders, even if the underlying companies pay nothing themselves.

Scottish Mortgage has done exactly this for decades. The trust has not cut its dividend per share since the aftermath of the 1929 stock market crash, a run that spans nearly a century, despite holding a portfolio stuffed with high-growth, zero-dividend companies. Its current yield is a modest 0.3%, which reflects the growth mandate rather than any income ambition, but the dividend itself has proved durable.

The SpaceX position illustrates how the model works in practice. Scottish Mortgage first bought into SpaceX in December 2018, when the rocket company was still private. It added to the stake over subsequent years, and by the time SpaceX listed on Nasdaq, the holding had grown to a paper value of close to £3 billion. As of 12 May 2026, Scottish Mortgage confirmed the SpaceX holding was worth just under £3bn, making it by far the largest single position in the portfolio at 17.9% of total assets.

If the trust were to trim that position, the realised gains could fund years of shareholder dividends, all derived from a company that pays nothing directly to its own investors.

Scottish Mortgage SpaceX income: the scale of what is now in play

SpaceX’s IPO on 12 June 2026 was the largest in stock market history. According to a new SEC filing, SpaceX expected to receive approximately $74.4 billion in net proceeds from the offering, based on an IPO price of $135 per share with approximately 555.55 million shares offered, rising to $85.7 billion if underwriters exercised their over-allotment option in full. A separate Reuters-sourced figure cited by Capital.com puts the raise at $75 billion across 556.6 million shares; the SEC filing-derived figure is the more authoritative of the two, and is used here.

The valuation implied by the $135 IPO price was $1.75 trillion, placing SpaceX among the most valuable companies ever to list publicly.

What investors are buying is no longer purely a launch business. SpaceX’s February 2026 merger with xAI means the listed entity bundles launch infrastructure, satellite broadband and AI compute into a single instrument. The Starlink segment generated $11.4 billion in revenue in 2025, representing 61% of the total, and produced $4.4 billion in operating income at a margin of approximately 39%. The Anthropic compute deal, worth $1.25 billion per month through May 2029, adds a long-duration contracted revenue line that was not visible to public markets before the S-1.

SpaceX also allocated up to 30% of its IPO to retail investors through platforms including Robinhood, Fidelity and Charles Schwab, roughly triple the 5% to 10% standard for major public offerings, which widened access considerably beyond the institutional investor base that would typically dominate a listing of this size.

The long arc: a trust launched before the Titanic sank

Scottish Mortgage was launched in 1909, originally as The Straits Mortgage and Trust Company, created by Baillie Gifford during the rubber boom driven by surging tyre demand. It is now the UK’s largest investment trust. The SpaceX position is the latest in a line of high-conviction technology bets: the trust made substantial gains on Tesla before exiting that position entirely, and currently holds a stake in Tesla’s rival BYD.

The trust’s share price is up 45% over the past year. The primary risk to that trajectory is a sharp technology downturn that re-rates the growth premium embedded in the portfolio, of which SpaceX now forms nearly a fifth by asset value. Any compression in SpaceX’s post-IPO multiple would flow directly into Scottish Mortgage’s net asset value.

The next material test is whether Starlink subscriber growth and the Anthropic compute contract translate into the earnings cadence needed to justify a $1.75 trillion valuation once the lock-up period for pre-IPO holders expires.