Alpha Capital Group Launches Alpha Trader — Its Own In-House Prop Trading Platform

Alpha Capital Group just did something most prop firms haven’t. The UK-based trading outfit has built its own in-house prop trading platform from scratch — and they’re calling it Alpha Trader.

It’s a big deal. Every other prop firm out there runs on third-party software. Alpha Capital went a different direction, spending over a year building something entirely their own, exclusively available to clients across AlphaCap, AlphaFutures, Alpha Prime, and ACG Markets.

The platform isn’t just a rebrand. Alpha Trader was designed around actual trader feedback, and it shows in the feature set. TradingView charts are baked in. There’s a multi-chart view so you can track several assets side by side, plus the ability to pull up one asset across four timeframes simultaneously — synced. One-click trading. An advanced order panel covering bracket orders and everything in between. A full DOM/Ladder with live trading functionality built right in.

Here’s where it gets interesting: the performance tools. Traders get a daily summary, a trading calendar for reviewing weekly results, a complete stats suite, and — this one’s worth pausing on — cross-account copy trading. Personal risk controls and lock-out features are also part of the package. A mobile app for iOS and Android is in the works too.

George Kohler, Alpha Capital’s Managing Director, put it plainly: “The launch of Alpha Trader is a really proud moment for us and a huge business milestone as the Group continues to expand and innovate. We’ve spent over a year creating this in-house platform and we believe it’s better than anything else on the market.”

He didn’t stop there. “We’re among the first prop trading firms to build its own in-house trading platform which means not only that we’re no longer reliant on third-party platforms, but that we now have the ability to shape and improve our own platform to provide the best possible service to our customers and support them further in their efforts to become the best traders they can be.”

That independence matters more than it might sound. When you own the platform, you control the roadmap. No waiting on a third-party vendor to fix bugs or roll out features. Alpha Capital can move on its own timeline — and iterate fast based on what traders actually need day to day, not what a generic software provider decides to prioritise next quarter.

The company was founded in 2021 by Kohler and Director Andrew Blaylock, both experienced UK finance professionals. They’ve grown quickly since — winning Disruptor of the Year and Best Innovator at the 2024 UK Best Business Awards — and currently sit at a 4.7 Trustpilot rating from close to 20,000 reviews. Last year they added Alpha Prime, a London-based proprietary trading arm for traders ready to move into live markets after proving themselves in simulated environments.

The question now is whether Alpha Trader becomes the template other prop firms start chasing. Building in-house is expensive, time-consuming, and genuinely hard to pull off well. Alpha Capital did it anyway. Given how fast they’ve moved since 2021, it probably won’t be long before competitors start wondering if they should’ve done the same.