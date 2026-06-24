Top FTSE Shares for Beginners to Buy in 2026: AZN, REL and RR.

Three FTSE shares for beginners stand out heading into 2026: AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), RELX (LSE: REL) and Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR.), each backed by institutional conviction and operating in markets with structural long-term demand. Bank of America (BofA) has named all three as top picks, and the underlying business cases are cleaner than most beginner-friendly lists tend to offer.

AstraZeneca: Pipeline Depth and a Rising Price Target

AstraZeneca is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, with programmes spanning oncology, cardiovascular disease and rare conditions. BofA describes its pipeline as ‘best in class’ and has listed the company among its top 25 stocks for 2026, raising its price target on the Nasdaq-listed ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) to $108.50 from $91.70 in November 2024. For the London Stock Exchange-listed shares, BofA raised its target from 14,500p to 16,500p. JP Morgan has also reiterated a Buy rating with a GBX 16,000 target, supported by positive Phase III interim data for Ultomiris. Across 13 Wall Street analysts tracked by MarketBeat, 12 carry buy ratings and one a sell, giving a consensus of Moderate Buy.

The investment case rests on late-stage clinical catalysts expected to drive revenue growth over the next several years, combined with strong revenue visibility and expanding margins. In November 2024, the company also announced a $2 billion commitment to expand manufacturing facilities in Maryland, signalling confidence in its medium-term production requirements.

The risk is inherent to the sector. A late-stage clinical failure can reprice the shares quickly, and a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17 times already embeds a fair degree of optimism. Patient holders absorb that volatility in exchange for the compounding potential of a deep pipeline.

RELX: An AI Beneficiary the Market Has Mispriced

RELX is a global provider of information analytics, data and decision tools for legal, scientific, medical and financial professionals. BofA’s characterisation of it as ‘a mis-priced AI beneficiary’ reflects the market’s tendency to view data platforms as disruption targets rather than as beneficiaries of AI adoption. In practice, RELX’s subsidiaries, including LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Elsevier, are embedding AI tools into existing platforms, deepening the switching costs that already protect the business.

RELX’s shares are traded in London, Amsterdam and New York, a structure that has been in place since the company completed its corporate simplification in September 2018, consolidating from a dual to a single parent under RELX PLC. That restructuring was accompanied by a capital-return track record: RELX deployed £700m on buybacks in 2018 and announced £600m for 2019, illustrating consistent cash generation. After a difficult 2025, the shares now trade at a discount to historical multiples, which is where the entry-point argument sits.

The key risk is timing. If customers come to view AI as a substitute for RELX’s tools rather than a complement, the re-rating could be slower and smaller than BofA projects.

Rolls-Royce: Guidance Upgrades and Cash Returns

Rolls-Royce completes the trio. Its civil aerospace division powers wide-body aircraft and its defence segment supplies power systems to governments: two end-markets with structural demand growth underpinned by expanding global air travel and rising defence budgets across NATO. The business case in 2026 is anchored in upgraded financial guidance.

Management now guides for adjusted operating profit of £4bn to £4.2bn in FY2026, with free cash flow of £3.6bn to £3.8bn in the same year, according to MarketScreener. Looking further out, the 2028 targets have also been raised: underlying operating profit of £4.9bn to £5.2bn and free cash flow of £5bn to £5.3bn, as reported by the Financial Times. Capital returns are also progressing, with at least £2.5bn in buybacks expected in 2026 alone.

The risk for a new investor is that the shares have already moved substantially from their post-pandemic lows, meaning the margin of safety is thinner than it once was. Any disappointment on engine flying hours or defence contract timelines could trigger a sharp pullback. The counter-argument is that businesses of this quality, in markets with long-cycle structural demand, tend to reward investors who buy weakness and hold.

FTSE Shares for Beginners: The Case for All Three

These three blue-chips share a common set of properties: durable competitive advantages, institutional analyst support, and identifiable near-term catalysts. None is without risk. AstraZeneca’s valuation is not cheap. RELX’s re-rating depends on sentiment shifting. Rolls-Royce’s share price already reflects a recovery. For a beginner building a long-horizon portfolio, the combination of all three offers genuine diversification across pharmaceuticals, data services and industrial engineering.

The next test for each arrives on different timelines: AstraZeneca’s next major read-out on its late-stage pipeline, RELX’s upcoming results and any commentary on AI-driven platform adoption, and Rolls-Royce’s engine flying hour data against its FY2026 free cash flow guidance of £3.6bn to £3.8bn. That last figure is where the Rolls thesis is most legibly measured.