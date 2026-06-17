Trump $250 Bill Threatens the Dollar at the Worst Possible Time

The Trump $250 bill has moved well beyond a political talking point: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed at a White House press briefing on 28 May 2026 that the Treasury has already prepared a design, saying KCRA reported his words as ‘we’ve created the bill’ because ‘we have to be prepared,’ while noting that authorising the currency remains a matter for Congress.

The legislative vehicle is H.R.1761, the Donald J. Trump $250 Bill Act, introduced on 27 February 2025 by Representative Joe Wilson (R-SC), with original co-sponsors including Diana Harshbarger (R-TN), Ralph Norman (R-SC), and Darrell Issa (R-CA). The bill now carries 16 cosponsors and has been referred to the House Committee on Financial Services, according to Congress.gov.

The Trump $250 Bill and What It Signals

The mechanics of the proposal matter. The legislation would amend the Federal Reserve Act to require the Secretary of the Treasury to print $250 Federal Reserve notes featuring a portrait of Trump, with a printing deadline of within one year of enactment, per BillTrack50. Crucially, the exemption it creates is broader than a one-off: it would apply to any individual who has served as president, not just the sitting occupant of the White House.

Bessent himself acknowledged the existing constraint, describing the current position as one in which no living person can appear on US currency. The administration has already moved around the edges of that principle: Trump’s signature was announced in March as an addition to paper currency, which would itself be a first for a sitting president.

Behind the scenes, the process has been less orderly. The Washington Post, citing four current and former employees, reported that administration officials pressed the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to design the note, and that the printing director who resisted the effort was reassigned. Her goodbye message read: ‘The buck stopped here.’ A mock-up featuring the president’s face and signature was provided to Bureau staff in August. The Washington Post described the proposal as potentially the first appearance of a living person on US currency in more than 150 years.

King Dollar Is Already Under Pressure

The framing of this as a harmless commemorative gesture misses the structural context. Paper money works because of collective trust in its credibility: the images placed on banknotes by central banks everywhere, from Churchill on the British £5 to the carefully neutral architectural motifs on euro notes, serve to anchor that credibility in something durable and broadly accepted. Substituting a living, politically divisive figure does the opposite.

The timing compounds the problem. The US budget deficit is running at 6% of GDP even in periods of reasonable economic conditions. Central banks globally now hold more of their reserves in gold than in dollars, a shift that partly reflects the appreciation in gold prices but also illustrates active diversification away from the greenback. China’s digital yuan is being promoted for cross-border trade settlement. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have weathered multiple down-cycles and are increasingly embedded within formal financial infrastructure.

None of those pressures, in isolation, is sufficient to dislodge the dollar from its reserve-currency status. The combination, however, means the dollar enters this moment with less structural buffer than it has historically enjoyed. Personalising the currency in the manner of an authoritarian leader, to borrow the article’s own framing, risks providing an image that other central banks and sovereign wealth funds can point to when explaining why they are reducing dollar exposure.

The Question of Legislative Passage

The Trump $250 bill still faces a real procedural gauntlet. Republican majorities in Congress do not guarantee smooth passage for any specific bill, and the committee stage has yet to conclude. Bessent’s careful language, crediting Congress with the final decision, suggests the administration is keeping some distance from the outcome.

But legislative failure would not fully close the issue. Trump has already decided to add his signature to existing currency notes, a step that requires no further legislation. The process of redesigning what dollar bills represent has already begun; the $250 denomination is its most visible expression.

The test for dollar confidence in the next two quarters is whether foreign reserve managers treat these moves as symbolic noise or as part of a broader pattern justifying further diversification. Gold prices and the pace of central bank accumulation will be the cleaner signal than anything said in Washington.