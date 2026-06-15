Upcoming UK pension changes for People 75+

When the government scrapped the old Lifetime Allowance, a lot of savers let out a massive sigh of relief. For years, people had been terrified of building up a pension pot that was deemed “too big” and getting hit with a punitive tax penalty the moment they turned 75. But when that old cap vanished, a dangerous myth quickly took its place: the idea that age 75 no longer mattered in the world of UK pensions.

Nothing could be further from the truth. While you won’t be penalised simply for saving successfully anymore, your 75th birthday remains the single biggest cliff-edge on the retirement calendar. And thanks to incoming legislative overhauls, the rules governing what happens to your hard-earned wealth around this milestone are about to get significantly tighter.

If you are approaching 75 or are already managing an independent drawdown pot, here is exactly what you need to look out for.

The Income Tax “Switch”

The most immediate change that happens the day you turn 75 concerns what you leave behind to the next generation. If you pass away at age 74, any unused money left in your defined contribution pension can usually be passed on to your partner, children, or chosen beneficiaries completely tax-free. It doesn’t matter if they take it as a lump sum or draw it out as a regular income; HMRC keeps its hands off.

But the minute you hit 75, a massive switch flips. If you die at 75 or older, anyone inheriting your pension will have to pay income tax at their own marginal rate on every single penny they withdraw from it. If your child is already a higher-rate taxpayer earning a decent salary, up to 40% of your inherited pension could end up going straight to the taxman.

The Upcoming 2027 Double-Whammy

As if the income tax switch wasn’t enough, the regulatory goalposts are shifting even further. Following recent legislation, a historic change is arriving on 6 April 2027: unused pension pots will no longer be exempt from Inheritance Tax (IHT).

Historically, savers used their pensions as a highly effective loop-hole to pass wealth down generations because pensions sat safely outside the standard estate valuation. From April 2027, that protection disappears. If you die after this date, the residual value of your pension fund will be dragged into your estate and could be slapped with a 40% IHT bill before your family can even touch it.

When you combine the incoming IHT rules with the existing post-75 income tax rules, your beneficiaries face a brutal double-whammy. A pension pot could theoretically be taxed at 40% for IHT, and then the remaining balance taxed again when your children try to draw it out as income.

This toxic combination highlights why proactive estate planning has become completely non-negotiable for anyone over 75. Leaving your pension sitting untouched as a tax-free emergency inheritance vehicle simply doesn’t work the way it used to, and your strategy needs to adapt before the new rules officially kick in.

The Tax-Free Cash “Use It or Lose It” Rule

Another area where age 75 trips people up is the Lump Sum Allowance—what most of us know as our 25% tax-free cash. You don’t technically have to take your tax-free lump sum before you turn 75. However, hoarding it past your 75th birthday comes with a serious warning.

If you delay taking your tax-free cash, reach 75, and then pass away without ever touching it, that tax-free entitlement dies with you. The entire pot rolls over to your beneficiaries, and every penny they take out will be subject to their standard income tax rate. If you have a clear plan for that cash—or want to gift it during your lifetime to help children buy a home—waiting until after 75 is rarely a smart move.

Contributions Come to a Halt

Finally, remember that the clock stops on your own pension incentives at 75. Up until your 75th birthday, the government gives you tax relief on your personal pension contributions, boosting your pot by at least 20% (and more for higher earners). The day you turn 75, personal tax relief stops completely. Most pension providers won’t even accept personal contributions from you after this point, meaning your wealth-building phase is officially over.

What You Should Do Next

Age 75 isn’t a financial penalty box anymore, but it remains a rigid bureaucratic boundary line. With the 2027 IHT changes looming on the horizon, the old logic of “spend your ISAs first and save the pension for last” is being turned completely on its head. Take the time to look at your expressions of wish, review your drawdown order, and make sure your retirement plan matches the reality of the current tax landscape.