Mission Over Margin: How Valley Children’s Healthcare’s Nonprofit Structure Shapes the Way It Serves Central California

In a region where childhood poverty runs deep and access to specialized medical care has historically meant long drives to distant cities, Valley Children’s Healthcare operates on a fundamentally different set of priorities than a typical hospital.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pediatric healthcare system, it doesn’t answer to shareholders or distribute profits to investors. Every dollar it generates goes back into the mission of providing high-quality, comprehensive pediatric care to the more than 1.3 million children it serves across Central California.

That structure isn’t just a legal designation. It’s the organizing principle behind virtually every decision the organization makes.

President and CEO Todd Suntrapak, who has led the Madera-based health system since 2012, frames that obligation plainly. The right decisions, he’s been known to say, are simply those that are best for the kids.

What It Means to Be a Nonprofit Hospital

The nonprofit structure that governs Valley Children’s Healthcare carries real legal and operational weight. Under federal law, nonprofit hospitals are required to retain or reinvest any operating surplus back into their mission rather than distributing it to private owners or stockholders. In exchange for that commitment, they receive tax-exempt status and are expected to demonstrate meaningful community benefit, ranging from charity care and services to underserved populations to community health programs and workforce development.

For Valley Children’s, that covenant with the community is baked into the organization’s stated mission, which is to provide high-quality, comprehensive healthcare services to children regardless of their ability to pay and to continuously improve the health and well-being of children. The “regardless of their ability to pay” clause is particularly significant in a region where economic hardship is a constant and pervasive reality.

Serving a Region with Outsized Needs

Central California’s demographics make the nonprofit mission both more urgent and more challenging. More than one in four children in the Central Valley live in poverty. That’s a rate that eclipses California’s already elevated statewide average of approximately 16%. Food insecurity compounds those challenges. Up to 20% of the population in many Central Valley counties can’t afford enough food to maintain a healthy diet, with direct consequences for child health and development.

Valley Children’s responds to those realities with an onsite financial assistance program that helps families apply for Medi-Cal and charity care, as well as a discount payment program. Free, onsite staff can help patients who may qualify for Medi-Cal navigate the application process. That kind of infrastructure wouldn’t exist in a system oriented around maximizing revenue. It exists because the organization’s nonprofit structure makes accessibility a mandate, not an afterthought.

Todd Suntrapak has described being “acutely aware of the extraordinary rates of childhood poverty, chronic disease, and food insecurity” across the Valley and has shaped the organization’s strategic vision around addressing the health of kids where they live, learn and play, not just where they seek treatment.

Care That Reaches Beyond the Hospital Walls

One of the clearest expressions of Valley Children’s Healthcare’s nonprofit identity is the Guilds Center for Community Health, which is the first initiative of its kind in the Central Valley.

Established to bridge the care children receive inside the hospital with the health challenges they face in their communities, the Center is grounded in a well-documented insight. Only about 20% of the factors that influence health are linked to clinical care, while 80% are tied to social determinants like economic status, physical environment and food access.

The Center was launched with a $6 million investment from the hospital’s Guilds, a volunteer network that has raised more than $35 million for Valley Children’s since 1949. Through a partnership with the Central California Food Bank, Valley Children’s home care staff bring monthly food boxes to qualifying families. The program distributed 19,512 pounds of food to 83 families, including 197 children, in its first two years. A complementary school-based food distribution initiative reached 1,293 families and 4,388 children at two Fresno schools over the same period.

The broader community investment picture under Suntrapak’s leadership includes nearly $100 million annually in support of local programs and services affecting children’s health, from partnerships with food banks to supporting youth soccer programs for kids who couldn’t otherwise afford to participate. Valley Children’s also partners with organizations including the March of Dimes, Family Resource Centers and the Central Valley Safe Kids Coalition, and supports the education of thousands of students preparing to become healthcare providers.

Clinical Excellence Funded by Mission

Reinvesting operating surplus into the mission doesn’t just mean community programs. It also means building the clinical infrastructure that makes Valley Children’s one of only 13 free-standing pediatric specialty healthcare systems in the country. The 358-bed hospital is home to the region’s only Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, the highest-level referral center between Los Angeles and the Bay Area, a renowned pediatric cancer and blood diseases center, and a pioneering heart center.

Valley Children’s was the first children’s hospital west of the Rockies to earn Magnet Nursing designation, which is the highest nursing benchmark in the world. And for the ninth consecutive year in 2024–2025, U.S. News & World Report named Valley Children’s one of the nation’s Best Children’s Hospitals. The system has also been named a Top Children’s Hospital by The Leapfrog Group, placing it in the top 3% of children’s hospitals nationally for quality and patient safety. Under Suntrapak’s leadership, the system has also maintained an AA bond rating from Standard & Poor’s. That’s a signal of strong financial stewardship in service of a public mission.

That level of clinical excellence matters especially in a geographically expansive service area. Todd Suntrapak has long held a vision of ensuring every child in the Valley lives either 30 minutes or 30 miles from a Valley Children’s care site. The network has expanded to serve communities from Kern County to the state capital and from the Central Coast to the Sierra, with locations in Madera, Fresno, Modesto, Merced, Visalia and Bakersfield and additional facilities in development.

Advocacy as an Extension of Nonprofit Accountability

Nonprofit status also shapes how Valley Children’s engages in the broader policy environment. Because it isn’t beholden to investor returns, the system can take positions on issues that affect children’s health without a profit motive clouding the message.

Todd Suntrapak has been an active voice in state and national healthcare policy, serving on the executive committees of the California Hospital Association and the California Children’s Hospital Association, including three terms as chair. He has lent his advocacy to issues ranging from healthcare payment reform to the importance of local park funding as a health equity imperative. He serves on the boards of organizations addressing domestic violence through the Marjaree Mason Center, preterm birth and childhood mental health access, which are all consistent with the understanding that children’s health is shaped far beyond a hospital’s walls.

That engagement reflects what the nonprofit structure is ultimately meant to produce: an institution that earns public trust not just through the quality of its clinical care, but through the depth and consistency of its commitment to the community it was created to serve.

A Legacy Built on Purpose

Valley Children’s Healthcare was founded more than 70 years ago by five visionary mothers who dreamed of bringing high-quality pediatric care close to home. The nonprofit structure they established wasn’t a technicality. It was a statement of values. The institution they created doesn’t exist to generate returns. It exists because children in Central California deserve access to exceptional medical care, regardless of their family’s circumstances or ZIP code.

Under Todd Suntrapak’s leadership, Valley Children’s Healthcare has grown into one of the largest pediatric healthcare networks in the nation, with more than 740 physicians, 4,000 staff and a care network that reaches across a vast and diverse region. The nonprofit governance structure that underpins all of it remains what it’s always been: the reason the mission comes first.