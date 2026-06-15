How Much Does Veterans Guardian Charge and How Does Its Fee Structure Work?

Veterans Guardian is a veteran-founded pre-filing consulting firm that helps veterans prepare VA disability claims. The company primarily works with veterans rated at 90% or below who are seeking a rating increase and operates on a contingency-fee basis.

When a rating increase is received, Veterans Guardian charges a one-time fee equal to five times the monthly benefit increase.

What Is a Contingency Fee Basis?

A contingency fee is a fee that applies only if a specific outcome is achieved. In Veterans Guardian’s case, that outcome is a VA disability rating increase. If a veteran works with Veterans Guardian and doesn’t receive a rating increase, no fee is charged.

This model is common in legal and professional services contexts. For example:

A personal injury attorneys often work on a contingency basis, collecting a percentage of any settlement or award rather than charging upfront.

The same principle applies here: Veterans Guardian’s compensation is contingent on a result.

For veterans, the practical implication is that engaging Veterans Guardian carries no upfront financial risk. The cost of the service is tied directly to the value received.

What Does Five Times the Monthly Increase Mean?

Five times the monthly increase means you pay Veterans Guardian an amount that’s five times the difference between your new benefit and your old benefit if you receive a rating increase.

Because Veterans Guardian bases its fees on the amount of increase received, pay is different in every case. Reviewing a few hypothetical cases and scenarios using the 2026 Veterans disability compensation rates published by the Veterans Administration may help you understand the fee structure.

Moving From 20% to 40% as a Single Veteran

According to the 2026 figures, unmarried veterans without children receive $356.66 per month in benefits if they have a disability rating of 20%. That benefit increases to $795.84 per month if the rating increases to 40%.

The difference between benefits: $795.84 – $356.66 = $439.18

$795.84 – $356.66 = $439.18 Veterans Guardian fee: $439.18 x 5 = $2,195.90

Moving From 80% to 90% as a Married Veteran With No Children

Married veterans with no children receive $2,277.15 in benefits per month if their disability rating is 80%. That benefit increases to $2,559.30 if the rating increases to 90%.

The difference between benefits: $2,559.30 – $2,277.15 = $282.15

$2,559.30 – $2,277.15 = $282.15 Veterans Guardian fee: $282.15 x 5 = $1,410.75

Moving From 50% to 60% as a Married Vet With One Child

Married veterans with one child receive $1,322.90 in benefits per month if their disability rating is 50%. That benefit increases to $1,663.02 if the rating increases to 60%.

The difference between benefits: $1,663.02 – $1,322.90 = $340.12

$1,663.02 – $1,322.90 = $340.12 Veterans Guardian fee: $340.12 x 5 = $1,700.60

Moving From 80% to 100% as a Married Veteran With No Children

Married veterans with no children receive $2,277.15 in benefits per month if their disability rating is 80%. That benefit increases to $4,158.17 if the rating increases to 100%.

The difference between benefits: $4,158.17 – $2,277.15 = $1,881.02

$4,158.17 – $2,277.15 = $1,881.02 Veterans Guardian fee: $1,881.02 x 5 = $9,405.10

A Practical Look at Cost vs. Benefit Over Time

Veterans Guardian fees are a one-time expense that may be balanced by a long-term increase in benefits. To understand the cost versus benefit, consider what happens when you maintain a higher disability rating for a few years.

Let’s use the hypothetical example of the single veteran moving from a 20% to a 40% disability rating.

At the 20% disability rating, the veteran would receive $4,279.92 per year. At the 40% disability rating, the veteran would receive $9,550.08 per year.

Here’s what those two scenarios look like over the course of five years when the Veterans Guardian fee is factored in.

20% Disability Rating 40% Disability Rating Year 1 $4,279.92 $9550.08 – $2,195.90 (fee) = $7,354.18 Year 2 $4,279.92 $9,550.08 Year 3 $4,279.92 $9,550.08 Year 4 $4,279.92 $9,550.08 Year 5 $4,279.92 $9,550.08 Total $21,399.60 $45,554.50

In this hypothetical case, the rating increase would result in an additional $24,154.90 over five years, even accounting for the Veterans Guardian contingency fee.

Let’s do the same thing with the hypothetical case of a married veteran going from 80% to 100% disability rating.

80% Disability Rating 100% Disability Rating Year 1 $27,325.80 $49,898.04 – $9,405.10 (fee) = $40,492.94 Year 2 $27,325.80 $49,898.04 Year 3 $27,325.80 $49,898.04 Year 4 $27,325.80 $49,898.04 Year 5 $27,325.80 $49,898.04 Total $136,629 $240,085.10

The total five-year increase would be $103,456.10, even accounting for the fee.

***These are hypothetical figures to illustrate how the fee works. They aren’t a guarantee of ratings increase or outcomes for any veteran.

Can’t You Get These Services for Free?

Free alternatives exist. VA-accredited claims agents, attorneys and Veterans Service Organizations such as the VFW and DAV provide claims assistance at no charge to veterans. For straightforward claims, those options may be sufficient.

The case for paying for help comes down to capacity and personalization. VSOs manage high caseloads, and the level of individualized attention a veteran receives can vary depending on location and availability.

Veterans Guardian positions itself as a dedicated, personalized option for veterans navigating complex claims, particularly those involving multiple conditions, secondary claims or prior denials.

Whether the cost is worth it depends on the individual veteran’s situation. The contingency-fee model ensures that Veterans Guardian’s financial outcome is directly tied to the veteran’s outcome. The company collects a fee only when the veteran receives a higher rating.