Shadow Mirkhaef on Chicago as North America’s Freight Heartbeat: Lessons from the Inland Hub

Roughly a quarter of all U.S. rail freight and close to half of the nation’s intermodal traffic move through a single metropolitan region: Chicago.

Six of North America’s Class I railroads also converge in the area, which is effectively every major freight carrier on the continent meeting in one place. Historically, Chicago’s rail connections made it the meatpacking and distribution epicenter of the United States, and it’s still where the nation’s freight comes together and moves on.

Operators who work inside that system see its pressure points up close. Vahooman “Shadow” Mirkhaef, who runs Cub Terminal, a container yard and maintenance facility in McCook, Illinois, is one of them, and inland readiness is the problem he works on every day. “Whatever happens in this logistical hub radiates outward,” says Mirkhaef. “A slowdown in Chicago is felt in Seattle, Newark and Los Angeles within days.”

The pressures that concentrate here, from congestion and carrier handoffs to the constant push for more throughput, are the same ones bearing down on freight hubs across North America, and Mirkhaef insists that what the city has learned holds lessons well beyond its own rail yards.

What Chicago Can Teach the Supply Chain Industry

Few places compress as many supply-chain variables into one footprint as Chicago does.

“Geography, multi-carrier handoffs, congestion, intermodal scale and public-private coordination all collide here at once,” explains Mirkhaef. Because Chicago hit these problems earlier and at greater scale than anywhere else, how it has navigated them offers a template other regions can learn from before facing the same strain.

Location Still Matters

Chicago sits where the country’s east-west and north-south freight corridors intersect, and it’s the one place in North America where competing rail networks physically interchange rather than simply passing through. Mirkhaef says that handoff between carriers is the source of both the city’s value and its friction.

The interchanges of I-80, I-55, I-90 and I-94 stack major highway capacity onto the same region. O’Hare anchors one of the country’s busiest air-cargo gateways, and the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway add deep-water access. “That multimodal convergence is the product of geography and a century and a half of accumulated infrastructure,” notes Mirkhaef, “and it’s the one strategic asset a competitor cannot simply build.”

Growth and Progress Aren’t Without Their Challenges

As Mirkhaef noted, Chicago’s success is also its central problem. The same convergence that makes it indispensable has made it the largest rail freight bottleneck in the country. For years, an average rail car that took roughly 48 hours to travel the 2,200 miles from Los Angeles to Chicago then spent an average of about 30 hours just crossing the Chicago region.

Chicago’s extreme weather compounds this problem. Deep cold can freeze switches and slow the entire network, which makes resilience an operational requirement. The surrounding communities also absorb truck traffic, noise and fiscal strain, and labor conditions across the warehouse cluster draw ongoing scrutiny.

The lesson is that chokepoints scale with success. In Mikhaef’s view, “Optimization and stakeholder management have to advance together.”

Efficiency Is King

At Chicago’s volumes, small per-unit inefficiencies aggregate into enormous system-wide cost, which is why shaving dwell time and improving terminal velocity matters far more here than the numbers suggest. Drayage, the short truck moves between terminals and warehouses, is a hidden cost center, and locating distribution space close to rail ramps is one of the most direct ways to cut it.

“The least visible lever is equipment readiness,” Mirkhaef points out. A container or chassis waiting on an inspection or a minor repair is quietly removed from the network’s working capacity, and at scale those idle units add up to a real constraint. “Equipment doesn’t take care of itself,” Mirkhaef notes, a point he argues gets lost when the conversation fixates on shortages rather than the inspection bays and repair crews that keep equipment cycling. Efficiency, in his framing, is the relentless removal of small frictions.

Inland Hubs Can Be Strategic Assets

An inland hub, or dry port, is a freight terminal built far from the coast. It handles the same work a port does, moving containers between trains and trucks, storing them and processing them, just hundreds of miles inland. An inland hub, like the one where Cub Terminal operates, becomes a real asset when it does more than pass freight along.

As rail traffic downtown backed up in Chicago, freight moved southwest to the Joliet and Elwood yards, now the largest inland port in North America. There, Foreign Trade Zone status lowers customs costs, on-site yards keep equipment nearby and warehouses sit right next to the rail ramp. Any region with rail lines and open land can build the same setup.

The harder part is keeping it reliable, and that comes down to maintenance and repair. “Most shippers don’t think about inland yards until something stops moving,” Mirkhaef says. “But that’s where the leverage is.” A yard that can inspect, fix and turn equipment around fast keeps freight moving.

Planning for the Future Is Non-Negotiable

The model for getting ahead of these pressures already exists. The CREATE Program, a public-private partnership launched in 2003 among the freight railroads, the City of Chicago, the State of Illinois and the federal government, has invested billions across to untangle the region’s worst rail chokepoints.

E-commerce has structurally raised the need for hub capacity. Automation, the nearshoring and reshoring of production and shifting trade lanes, such as growing Mexico-bound volume, will keep reshaping how freight flows. Under-planning is simply paid for later, in congestion and lost capacity. The competitive edge belongs to operators and regions willing to invest ahead of demand.

The Road Ahead for North American Freight

Three principles travel well beyond Chicago:

Geography is fixed, so location decisions compound for decades.

Friction compounds at scale, so the small inefficiencies are where the real cost hides.

Capacity has to be planned ahead of demand because the alternative is paying for it under duress.

Mirkhaef’s perspective demonstrates that Chicago’s real lesson is that infrastructure, efficiency and foresight have to advance together. Strong geography cannot compensate for a congested network, and an efficient terminal cannot outrun demand it never planned for.