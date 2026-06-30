Why Do I Need to Verify My Identity for Companies House?

Companies House introduced mandatory identity verification checks on 18 November 2025. The identity verification changes are expected to increase transparency and deter illegal corporate activities such as fraud.

Directors and people with significant control (PSCs) have been able to verify their identity since the voluntary process launched on 8 April 2025. Identity verification is now mandatory for those required to comply under the Companies House reforms. Keep reading to understand why you need to verify your identity with Companies House.

Who needs to be verified?

Directors

Person with Significant Control (PSCs)

Members of Limited Liability Partnerships

People filing company statutory records with Companies House (secretaries, company formation agents, accountants, and lawyers)

Why verify your identity with Companies House?

Improve transparency

Identity verification enhances the transparency of company officers in the public register. Company information is always made available to the public, making it easier for stakeholders to easily access it.

Identity verification confirms that company officers are who they claim to be and helps improve trust in the public register. This helps build trust in online interactions, which prevents fraud.

Legal requirement

It is legally required to verify company officials during UK company registration and during certain post-incorporation processes. Existing companies and relevant company officers must comply with the current Companies House identity verification requirements within the applicable deadlines. Failure to comply with identity verification requirements, directors, or people with significant control (PSCs) may face severe consequences, which include;

Financial penalties

Legal consequences

Possible closure of the company

Restricting acting as a director or a PSC

Unable to file statutory records with Companies House

A visible ‘unverified’ flag on the public register leading to reputation damage

For new companies, incorporation may not be approved if the company officials fail to verify their identity. Identity verification is now a mandatory part of the incorporation process for new companies where the Companies House requirements apply.

Deterring fraud

The main aim of identity verification is to stop fraud. Companies House struck off many companies believed to be involved in criminal activities in the UK and overseas. With the help of the National Crime Agency, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), Financial Conduct Authority, Insolvency Services, Home Office, and the UK police identified several business addresses were identified where no real business activities were taking place, and company formation agents failed to comply with the Companies Act requirements.

Company formation agents must be authorised before they can verify clients’ identities. Companies House records which Authorised Corporate Service Providers (ACSPs) carry out identity checks through the GOV.UK One Login ‘Verify a Client’ service..

The identity verification check ensures Companies House knows company officers running and owning companies in the UK and overseas, making it easier for them to reject fake officers.

Protect legitimate businesses

Identity verification protects legitimate businesses from unfair competition. The verification process enhances the integrity of the Companies House public register, reducing economic crime and building trust among stakeholders.

In summary, identity verification checks are essential whether you are a UK or non-UK resident with a company operating in the country. The verification check ensures there is transparency and deters fraud in the corporate market. The process is a legal requirement. If a company fails to verify its identity, it may face consequences such as financial penalties, prosecution, being struck off the register, being unable to file statutory records, or disqualification from acting as a director.

Businesses that need assistance with Companies House identity verification can work with an Authorised Corporate Service Provider (ACSP). BusinAssist provides identity verification services for new and existing UK companies, helping company officers meet Companies House requirements and obtain the personal code needed for future statutory filings.