Wendy’s Stock Halted Multiple Times as “Wendependence Day” Buzz Takes Over Wall Street

Observing a burger chain resurrect its obsession on the trading floor is almost nostalgic. The majority of this spring, Wendy’s stock, ticker WEN, quietly hovered in the mid-$6 range—the kind of stock analysts mention once every quarter and then forget about. It was no longer quiet after a few tumultuous sessions in late June.

After shares surged more than 40% from the close of the previous night, trading had to be stopped several times in one day. That’s not the kind of move typically made by a company known for square hamburgers and a redheaded mascot, but rather by biotech longshots or crypto-adjacent tickers. It’s difficult to dispute Reuters’ 2021 comparison to GameStop and AMC. A beaten-down name, a lot of short interest, and a Reddit post that goes viral seem like a familiar pattern.

The fact that Wendy’s wasn’t just a broken story before this is what makes this unique and worthwhile. With a healthy gross margin above 60%, the company continues to generate about $2.18 billion in revenue annually. It produces actual free cash flow. That is not insignificant. Even though the fundamentals by themselves probably wouldn’t have supported an overnight repricing, it gave momentum traders something to point to beyond pure speculation.

Leadership was the more grounded catalyst. Steve Cirulis, who had worked with Cirulis during Potbelly’s turnaround years, was reunited with CEO Bob Wright when he joined Wendy’s as its new CFO and Chief Strategy Officer. This kind of reunion story appeals to markets because it has an inherent narrative of “we’ve done this before, we can do it again.” That news alone caused shares to rise as much as 30% in premarket trading before Wallstreetbets chatter and a short squeeze drove things higher.

Wen Stock

Additionally, there was a significant amount of short interest—reportedly above 26%—which is precisely the kind of setup that transforms a modest rally into something spectacular. The buying pressure increases when so many bearish positions need to be covered at once. It’s more of a mechanical squeeze than a vote of confidence in Wendy’s long-term prospects, though the distinction probably doesn’t matter much right now for the traders riding it.

Beneath all the commotion, the business itself continues to face difficulties. In the first quarter, global sales decreased by 5.5%. Due to declining customer visits and growing expenses, U.S. same-store sales fell by almost 8%, which was worse than the previous year. Despite a slight increase in revenue, net income decreased by 42%. These are the numbers of a company hoping to start a turnaround, not those of a company in the middle of one.

The dividend, which has a yield of about 7%, is also appealing on paper. However, the $0.12 per share earnings are insufficient to cover the $0.14 quarterly payout, and Wendy’s has already reduced its dividend once in the previous year. It seems optimistic at best to wager on that yield remaining constant while the business attempts to finance an ambitious expansion, which could include up to 1,000 new restaurants in China.

A dill pickle menu in Canada and a Frosty tie-in with a Minions theme in the U.S. are two examples of the marketing campaign taking place in tandem with all this financial drama. It may seem insignificant, but it shows that a business is still attempting to attract clients in the traditional manner while Wall Street views its stock as a casino chip.

The viability of this rally will likely depend more on Cirulis’s ability to increase traffic and profit margins in the upcoming quarters than on Reddit’s fervor. Rallies for memes fade. When they are genuine, turnarounds take years. As of right now, Wendy’s stock is priced in the middle of those two realities, and it’s really hard to say which will prevail.