Legal & General dividend yield
Finance

Legal & General Dividend Yield of 7.7% Backed by £1.2bn Buyback

Keith Howard
Keith Howard
1 July 2026 3 Min Read
1 0

The London Stock Exchange (LSE)-listed Legal & General dividend yield of 7.7% sits at the top of the FTSE 100 income table, and the group’s latest full-year results give that yield more structural support than a simple payout ratio would suggest. At current prices, 173 shares in Legal & General (LGEN) cost £498.24 and produce an estimated £38.46 in annual income.

What the Full-Year Numbers Actually Show

When L&G reported its 2025 full-year results on 11 March 2026, the headline figures were solid across the board. Core Operating Profit came in at £1,623m, up 6%, while core earnings per share rose 9%. Solvency II capital generation reached £1.5bn, up 5% year-on-year.

The dividend per share for FY2025 was 21.79p, up 2%, in line with the group’s stated policy. Alongside those results, the board announced a £1.2bn share buyback, described as the largest in the company’s history, to begin immediately. Combined with planned dividends, L&G expects to return more than £5bn to shareholders across 2025 to 2027.

On capital strength, the pro forma Solvency II coverage ratio, adjusted for the Meiji Yasuda transaction and the related £1bn buyback, stood at 210%. The industry regulator requires companies in the sector to hold a minimum coverage ratio of 100%, so L&G is running at more than twice that threshold. The group manages £1.2 trillion in total assets, of which c.43% is international.

The 2026 guidance is worth examining closely. The snippet references a 6%-9% target range for core EPS growth; the FY2025 results presentation slides are more specific, stating ‘2026 Core Operating EPS growth of 9%’ as the group’s declared target for that year. The 6%-9% is the broader three-year range; 9% is the point target for 2026.

The Meiji Yasuda Deal and What It Means for the Legal & General Dividend Yield

In February 2025, L&G announced the sale of its US protection business to Meiji Yasuda, together with a 20% stake in its US pension risk transfer business, for a combined equity value of $2.3bn (£1.8bn at the time of announcement). L&G retains 80% of existing and new PRT through reinsurance arrangements, preserving exposure to a business it expects to grow.

As part of the transaction, Meiji Yasuda intends to acquire a c.5% shareholding in L&G through market purchases. The deal is expected to return the equivalent of c.40% of L&G’s market capitalisation to shareholders over 2025 to 2027, combining dividends and buybacks. The H1 2025 results confirmed momentum was holding: core operating EPS was 10.94p, up 9%, and the Solvency II coverage ratio at that interim stage was 217%.

The Institutional Retirement business wrote £11.8bn of global pension risk transfer in FY2025, with £10.4bn of that in the UK, where demand for bulk annuities remains elevated in the higher interest-rate environment.

Running the Compounding Numbers

The case for LGEN as an income compounder rests on reinvesting the dividend rather than spending it. At a steady 7.7% annual return, a single £500 investment grows as follows:

Years Portfolio value Annual dividend income
5 £725 £56
10 £1,050 £81
20 £2,204 £170
30 £4,629 £357
40 £9,718 £748

The annual income figures in the table are derived by applying the 7.7% yield to the portfolio value at each interval. After 40 years the pot is approaching £10,000, paying out £748 a year. A lump sum of £10,000 instead of £500 would be worth £194,370 at the same point.

For those without a large upfront sum, supplementing £500 with £100 a month at 7.7% would reach £297,048 after 40 years, generating annual dividend income of £22,873. The arithmetic requires consistent reinvestment and a yield that holds at current levels, neither of which is guaranteed.

Where the Thesis Could Break

Dividends are not contractual obligations. If a market downturn hit L&G’s £1.2 trillion asset base hard, or competition compressed margins in institutional retirement, the payout could be reduced. The group’s investment portfolio carries duration risk in a volatile rate environment, and its heavy exposure to UK defined-benefit pension schemes means it is not immune to sudden shifts in gilt markets.

The Solvency II cushion at 210% provides meaningful headroom, and the Meiji Yasuda deal has further concentrated the group on businesses with stronger structural growth. The next read on whether the 9% EPS target for 2026 is on track comes with the H1 2026 results, which will also confirm whether the buyback pace is being maintained.

Share Article

Keith Howard

Keith Howard

Keith Howard is a financial journalist specializing in stock market analysis and investment strategies. With over 15 years of experience covering equity markets, earnings reports, and market trends, he brings clarity to complex financial topics. Keith focuses on helping readers understand market movements, identify investment opportunities, and navigate volatility. His straightforward writing style breaks down technical analysis into actionable insights for both novice and experienced investors. When he's not analyzing charts, Keith enjoys hiking and testing new coffee brewing methods.

  • bitcoinBitcoin (BTC) $ 58,633.00 1.35%
  • ethereumEthereum (ETH) $ 1,575.70 0.9%
  • tetherTether (USDT) $ 0.998584 0.02%
  • bnbBNB (BNB) $ 546.08 0.98%
  • usd-coinUSDC (USDC) $ 0.999626 0%
  • xrpXRP (XRP) $ 1.04 0.53%
  • solanaSolana (SOL) $ 74.60 0.9%
  • tronTRON (TRX) $ 0.315988 0.94%
  • staked-etherLido Staked Ether (STETH) $ 2,265.05 3.46%
  • cardanoCardano (ADA) $ 0.149964 3.53%
  • the-open-networkGram (prev. Toncoin) (GRAM) $ 1.56 2.44%
  • avalanche-2Avalanche (AVAX) $ 6.64 0.91%