3i Group Action Shares Trade at a Discount After 14% Weekly Surge

3i Group Action shares jumped 14.05% in a single week after the FTSE 100 private equity firm confirmed that Action, its dominant portfolio holding, is recovering faster than the market had been pricing in. The move compresses but does not eliminate what had been a widening gap between 3i’s share price and the value of the business underneath it.

What the AGM update actually said

At its AGM, 3i reported that Action delivered like-for-like sales growth of 6.9% year to date as at the end of week 25, according to DirectorsTalk’s coverage of the AGM announcement. The original article cited a figure of 3.3% for the year to 21 June from the same update; DirectorsTalk, reporting directly on the AGM, gave 6.9% for approximately the same period, and that figure is used here. Net new store openings of 111 were described as on track with expansion plans.

Chief executive Simon Borrows said Action was set for a strong quarter of profit growth. The recent softness had been concentrated in France, where consumers had been cautious, but B&M European Value Retail’s full-year results earlier this month pointed to a recovery in French consumer spending, offering an early signal that Action’s French drag might be easing.

The AGM also brought news of a separate disposal: 3i announced the sale of MPM for £400 million at the same event, adding balance-sheet flexibility at a point when the group had already launched a share buyback programme of up to £750 million.

3i Group Action shares: the valuation arithmetic

Action makes up approximately 75% of 3i’s net asset value, which means the stock’s weekly moves are largely a referendum on one retailer. 3i values Action at an EBITDA multiple of 18.5x, net of a liquidity discount. After falling 21.12% since the start of the year before this week’s recovery, 3i shares were trading at a 16.4% discount to the reported net asset value of 3,030p per share. The implied EBITDA multiple on Action, adjusted for that discount, comes out at roughly 15x.

That remains high relative to most European retailers. But Action is not a typical retailer. It grew from 250 stores when 3i first invested to more than 3,302 stores across 15 countries by the end of 2025, employing more than 84,000 people. Revenue for 2025 climbed 16.1% year-on-year to €16.0 billion, against €13.8 billion in 2024, while operating profit expanded 12.7% to €2.1 billion, according to a summary of Action’s March 2026 Capital Markets Day. Action is targeting a 14.8% EBITDA margin going forward.

In the first 12 weeks of 2026, Action reported €3.7 billion of net sales, 15% ahead of the same period in 2025, with the company targeting like-for-like growth of 4% to 5% for the full year, per Morningstar’s reporting of the Q1 2026 update.

3i’s own results machinery has been equally productive. In the six months to 30 September 2024, Action generated value growth of £2,170 million for 3i. A subsequent refinancing and pro-rata share redemption returned £1,164 million in proceeds to 3i, which reinvested £768 million and increased its gross equity stake from 54.8% to 57.9%, as set out in 3i’s half-year results. For FY2026 as a whole, 3i delivered a 22% total return, with NAV per share reaching 3,017p at 31 December 2025.

The growth runway and where it gets harder

Action is targeting a European store network of more than 4,650 locations from its current base, a long and visible expansion runway. Beyond Europe, Action plans to open its first US store in the south-east of the country in late 2027 or early 2028. Dollar General and Dollar Tree represent formidable incumbents in that market, and the operational complexity of transatlantic logistics for a high-volume, low-margin discounter should not be understated. The US opportunity is real; so are the obstacles.

Investors buying 3i Group Action shares at around 2,490p are not buying at the 1,825p available before the year’s sell-off. The implied multiple has compressed, the French consumer data is turning more supportive, and the Q1 2026 sales trajectory gives the growth thesis fresh legs. The next test is whether Action can sustain its LFL momentum through the second half of the year while the US expansion plan moves from announcement to execution.