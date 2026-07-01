Buffett’s Biggest Investment Mistake Reveals a Lesson Every Investor Should Learn

Warren Buffett’s biggest investment mistake is not a forgotten penny stock or a fleeting position that went wrong: it is Berkshire Hathaway itself, the conglomerate that made him famous and now carries a market capitalisation of $1.079 trillion, placing it among the world’s 15 most valuable companies as of July 2026.

The admission sounds absurd on its surface. Berkshire began as a failing New England textile mill. Today it is an insurance and industrial powerhouse with an equity portfolio spanning some of the most recognised brands in the world. And yet Buffett has said, without hesitation, that buying it was the single biggest error of his career.

Why Buffett Calls Berkshire His Biggest Investment Mistake

The argument is about opportunity cost, not outcomes. Buffett spent years trying to nurse the original textile business back to health, tying up capital in an operation that was structurally doomed rather than deploying it into the high-return businesses he could already identify. The error was not that Berkshire eventually failed as a textile company: it was that the capital could have compounded far faster elsewhere.

He articulated the broader principle in language that investors should memorise. On the trap of buying a struggling business because it looks cheap, he said: ‘The original “bargain” price probably will not turn out to be such a steal after all. In a difficult business, no sooner is one problem solved than another surfaces — never is there just one cockroach in the kitchen. Second, any initial advantage you secure will be quickly eroded by the low return that the business earns.’

This is a precise description of what the market calls a value trap: a business that looks statistically cheap but absorbs management time and capital without generating the returns a better business would deliver. The price-to-earnings multiple may be low; the internal rate of return on reinvested capital is lower still.

Buffett also distinguishes between mistakes of commission (acting wrongly) and mistakes of omission (failing to act when the evidence was there). The Berkshire textile years were expensive on both counts: capital went into a bad business, and because of that, less capital went into good ones.

How the Portfolio Reflects the Lesson Learned

The portfolio Buffett built once he escaped the textile logic is a direct answer to that early error. According to Valuesider’s analysis of Berkshire’s 13F-HR filing for the quarter ending 31 Mar 2026, the five largest equity positions by weighting were Apple at 21.99%, American Express at 17.43%, Coca-Cola at 11.56%, Bank of America at 9.52%, and Chevron at 6.64%. These are not cheap, troubled businesses. They are franchises with durable pricing power and high returns on capital.

The Apple position is itself a study in the evolution of Buffett’s thinking. At the 2024 annual meeting he called Apple ‘an even better business’ than his permanent holdings in American Express and Coca-Cola, adding that he thought it ‘extremely likely that Apple is the largest common stock holding we have’ at year-end, per Kingswell’s coverage of Berkshire’s Q4 2024 13F. He has since trimmed the stake: Investor’s Business Daily reported that Berkshire held 280 million Apple shares at the end of Q2, down from 300 million at the end of Q1 and down by more than two-thirds from peak holdings. The position remains the largest single equity holding.

The Coca-Cola stake, by contrast, has barely moved in decades and has become the passive income machine the original Berkshire textile investment never could be, as annual dividend increases have steadily lifted the effective yield on Buffett’s cost basis.

For investors unfamiliar with Berkshire’s share structure, SEC filings show that each Class A share is convertible at any time into 1,500 Class B shares at the holder’s option, which is how most private investors gain exposure given that the $1.079 trillion market cap implies a Class A share price well beyond the reach of most retail portfolios.

The Practical Takeaway

The lesson Buffett draws from Berkshire is not contrarianism for its own sake. It is a specific discipline: distinguish between a business that is temporarily cheap and one that is structurally impaired. The former can be a bargain; the latter will absorb capital and management attention until one or both run out.

A business trading at a low multiple because its return on capital is low is not cheap. It is priced correctly. That distinction, learned at Berkshire’s expense across years of unproductive textile operations, is the one that shaped everything Buffett built afterwards.

The next question for investors watching Berkshire today is whether the continued trimming of the Apple stake signals a valuation call, a tax consideration, or the early repositioning of a portfolio that will eventually operate without its architect. The Q3 13F filing will be the first real data point.