What happens if you die without a will in the UK?

It’s one of those tasks that constantly slips to the bottom of the pile. We diligently buy insurance for our cars, our homes, and even our smartphones, yet a staggering number of UK adults haven’t written a will. In fact, standard industry data reveals that well over half of the UK population lives without one.

There is a common, comforting assumption that if the worst happens, your money, house, and worldly possessions will simply flow to the people you love most. Unfortunately, the legal reality is far more rigid. When you die without a valid will in the UK, you are legally said to have died ‘intestate’. This triggers a strict set of government guidelines known as the rules of intestacy. These rules do not care about your verbal agreements or your unique family dynamics, they operate purely on a default legal checklist.

Here is exactly what happens if you leave your estate to the default laws of the land.

The Myth of the Automatic Spousal Inheritance

Many married couples or civil partners assume that their other half will instantly inherit absolutely everything. While that is true if you don’t have children, the rules shift dramatically the moment kids enter the picture.

Under the current rules for England and Wales, if your estate is valued at over £322,000 and you leave behind surviving children, your spouse or civil partner does not get it all. Instead, the law applies a fixed formula called the Statutory Legacy:

The Baseline: Your spouse or civil partner inherits all your personal belongings and the first £322,000 of your sole estate outright.

Your spouse or civil partner inherits all your personal belongings and the first £322,000 of your sole estate outright. The Split: Anything left over above that £322,000 threshold is sliced cleanly down the middle. Your partner gets 50% of this remaining amount.

Anything left over above that £322,000 threshold is sliced cleanly down the middle. Your partner gets 50% of this remaining amount. The Children’s Share: The other 50% is divided equally among your children.

If your children are under 18, their share is placed into a trust managed by an administrator until they come of age. While this might sound fair on paper, it can create a logistical nightmare in real life. If the bulk of your wealth is tied up in the family home, a surviving spouse might find themselves in the stressful position of having to refinance or sell the property just to pay out the children’s legal shares.

The Brutal Truth for Unmarried Couples

Perhaps the most dangerous trap of the intestacy rules involves unmarried cohabiting couples. Despite decades of changing social norms, UK law does not recognise the concept of a ‘common law marriage’. It simply doesn’t exist in the eyes of the probate courts.

If you have lived with a partner for twenty years, share a mortgage, and have raised a family together, you are still legally considered strangers under the rules of intestacy. If you pass away without a will, your partner has no automatic right to inherit a single penny of your sole bank accounts, your personal items, or your share of the property. Instead, your estate will pass straight to your children, your parents, or your siblings.

To claim anything at all, your surviving partner would have to launch a costly, emotionally exhausting, and highly uncertain legal challenge in court under the Inheritance Act 1975. It is a heartbreaking situation that can be entirely avoided with a basic, well-drafted will.

Who Inherits If You’re Single?

If you are not married or in a civil partnership, and you don’t have children, the government follows a strict family tree to locate your beneficiaries. The estate moves down a rigid line of priority:

Parents: If your parents are alive, they inherit everything equally. Siblings: If your parents have passed away, your estate goes to your full-blood brothers and sisters (or their children if a sibling has already died). Extended Family: If there are no siblings, the law keeps searching outward to half-siblings, grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

What if you have stepchildren whom you love like your own?

Under intestacy rules, stepchildren are completely excluded unless they have been legally adopted by you. Close friends, favorite charities, and long-term companions are similarly left out in the cold.

If the government exhausts your entire family tree and finds absolutely no living blood relatives, your hard-earned money and property face the ultimate default destination: Bona Vacantia. This means your entire estate passes directly to the Crown.

Joint Assets and the ‘Right of Survivorship’

It is worth noting that some things bypass the rules of intestacy altogether. If you own a home with someone else as ‘beneficial joint tenants’, your share automatically transfers to the surviving co-owner upon your death. The same generally applies to joint bank accounts.

However, if you own your house as ‘tenants in common’, meaning you each own a distinct, specified percentage of the property, your share does not automatically go to the other owner. It falls square into your intestate estate, leaving it vulnerable to the rigid distribution rules we discussed earlier.

Taking Control of Your Legacy

Dying without a will isn’t just an administrative headache for your family; it strips you of your voice at a time when your loved ones need clarity most. It causes delays, sparks entirely preventable family disputes, and can leave the people who depend on you facing sudden financial insecurity.

Proactive estate planning is the only definitive way to draw your own map. By designing a comprehensive plan, you choose exactly who manages your estate, who looks after your minor children, and who receives your assets.

Writing a will isn’t about dwelling on the end of life; it’s about providing peace of mind and protection for the people you leave behind. Don’t let a generic government checklist make those decisions for you.