Asset Protection Beyond Banking: The Growing Demand for a Private Vault in Singapore

Gold closed 2025 at record highs, and the people who own it are asking a sharper question than ever: where should it actually be kept?

Total global gold demand passed 5,000 tonnes for the first time on record, worth roughly US$555 billion, and the metal set 53 all-time price highs along the way. As physical wealth grows, so does the problem of storing it safely.

At the same time, the traditional answer, the bank safe deposit box, is slowly disappearing. That gap is fuelling demand for a private vault in Singapore among investors who want control over where their assets sit.

Why Banks are Stepping Back from Safe Deposit Boxes

For decades, the bank vault was the default home for jewellery, deeds, and gold. That era is ending.

In Singapore, the retreat has been steady. The Bank of East Asia stopped offering the service around 2020, and Citibank closed its Shenton Way branch, including its safe deposit boxes, in September 2024. Standard Chartered and CIMB have moved in the same direction, mirroring a wider global pull-back that has seen the likes of JPMorgan Chase phase out its boxes since late 2021.

The trend is global. Safe deposit boxes earn banks little, occupy prime floor space, and carry liability, so lenders worldwide are exiting the business.

For asset owners, the consequences are practical. Fewer boxes mean longer waiting lists, and a box you rely on today may not exist in five years. That uncertainty is pushing wealth holders toward dedicated providers.

There is a human cost, too. The founder of Orchard Road facility Vault@268 was inspired to start the business after her late mother’s will was locked inside a frozen bank box, leaving the family to wait roughly a year for legal authority to retrieve it. Access, it turns out, can matter as much as security.

Why Demand for a Private Vault in Singapore is Rising

A private vault in Singapore is a non-bank facility built for one purpose: storing valuables securely and privately. Freed from banking operations, these operators often deliver features that banks cannot match.

The appeal rests on three pillars:

• Security. Modern facilities use reinforced concrete vaults, biometric authentication, and round-the-clock monitoring. Some, such as Vault@268 on Orchard Road, dispense boxes through a robotic retrieval system, so staff never handle your assets.

• Privacy. Contents are known only to the owner. A private operator typically requires no banking relationship and minimal personal disclosure.

• Access. Automated vaults run 24 hours a day, every day of the year, with no appointments, banking hours or queues to work around.



Crucially, this shift is not only about convenience. In wealth management, diversification means spreading risk, and that logic now extends to where physical assets are held, and in which jurisdiction, not just how a portfolio is invested.

People use private vaults for a wide range of holdings, including:

• Gold, silver, and other precious metals

• Jewellery, watches, and family heirlooms

• Title deeds, wills, and legal documents

• Cash reserves, rare collectibles, and important records

Can Foreigners Open a Safe Deposit Box in Singapore?

Yes, but the route matters.

At most banks, a safe deposit box in Singapore is tied to an account. DBS, for example, requires an eligible DBS or POSB account plus a valid passport and an ICA pass, such as an Employment Pass or Dependent Pass. Opening that account can itself be difficult for non-residents.

Private vaults are generally more accessible. Operators such as Vault@268 serve local and international clients alike, often needing only identity verification rather than a Singapore bank account. For globally mobile investors who move between cities, that openness is a major reason private storage has gained ground.

How Much is a Safe Deposit Box in Singapore?

Pricing depends on box size and provider. Bank boxes are billed annually, usually with a minimum one-year commitment and a refundable deposit. Private vaults add flexibility and often longer access hours.

The table below outlines typical differences. Figures are indicative, so confirm current rates with each provider before deciding.

Feature Bank safe deposit box Private vault Annual cost (small to large) About S$190 to S$500+ Varies; flexible tiers Access hours Banking hours only Up to 24/7, 365 days Account required Usually yes Usually no Staff needed to open Yes (dual key) Often fully automated Contents insured by the provider Typically no Typically, no; arrange separately

The headline figure is rarely the full story. Restricted hours, waiting lists, and account minimums can make a cheaper bank box more expensive in practice than a private alternative.

Where is Gold Stored in Singapore?

Singapore has become one of the world’s most trusted bullion hubs, helped by political stability, low crime, and tax-free treatment of investment-grade precious metals.

Large institutional holdings often sit in specialist facilities. Le Freeport, near Changi Airport, is nicknamed “Asia’s Fort Knox” and hosts operators like Brink’s and Loomis. The Reserve, opened by Silver Bullion in 2024, spans six storeys and ranks among the highest-capacity private vaults in the world.

The appetite behind this infrastructure is real. Central banks have now been net buyers of gold for 15 consecutive years, and in the World Gold Council’s latest survey, 95% expected official reserves to keep rising.

For personal-scale gold, a handful of bars or coins rather than tonnes, many owners prefer a private safety deposit box. A single box at an automated facility can hold up to 30kg, its maximum allowable weight and the equivalent of roughly 30 one-kilo bars, enough for a meaningful personal allocation kept close at hand in central Singapore.

Where is the Safest Place to Store Your Gold?

There is no single answer, but the safest options tend to share a few traits.

Look for a facility in a stable jurisdiction, with segregated storage, independent access, transparent operations, and robust physical security. Private vaults often score well here: clients can usually reach their own holdings directly, without the withdrawal restrictions occasionally reported at banks.

The mindset behind gold ownership reinforces the point. As Wheaton Precious Metals chief executive Randy Smallwood put it, “We forgot that it’s a currency, and it is a currency.” If gold is money you can hold, storage is not an afterthought; it is part of the asset’s value.

For many investors, the safest place combines a secure jurisdiction with personal, on-demand access, precisely the model a modern private vault in Singapore is built around.

Conclusion

The shift away from bank safe deposit boxes is more than a service change; it reflects how wealth itself is evolving, with private vaults increasingly treated as wealth infrastructure in their own right. As physical assets grow in value and banks step back, a private vault in Singapore is increasingly filling the gap, shifting the work of safekeeping to specialists and to the owners who choose them.

So the real question is no longer simply how much your assets are worth. It is this: if you needed to reach them tonight, could you, and would they be as protected as they deserve?