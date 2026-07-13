GivTrade Account Types: Classic vs. VIP vs. Swap-Free Compared

Choosing the right account is one of the biggest decisions a new GivTrade client makes, since it directly determines trading costs, minimum capital required, and execution model. GivTrade (givtrade.com) offers three account types: Classic, VIP, and Swap-Free. Here is how they compare.

Quick answer: Classic suits beginners with a $100 minimum deposit, zero commission, and spreads from 1.2 pips. VIP suits active traders with a $2,000 minimum, tighter raw spreads, and a $3 per side per lot commission. Swap-Free is not a standalone account — it’s an interest-free conversion available on either Classic or VIP.

Classic Account: Built for Simplicity

The Classic account is GivTrade’s entry-level offering, aimed at traders who want predictable, all-in pricing without tracking a separate commission line.

Feature | Detail

Minimum deposit $100 Spreads | From 1.2 pips Commission | $0 Minimum lot size | 0.01 Execution speed 0.25 seconds

Because costs are built into the spread rather than charged separately, Classic works well for swing traders, part-time traders, and anyone running an expert advisor (EA) who wants one clean cost figure per trade.

VIP Account: Built for Volume

The VIP account targets frequent and professional-style traders who care most about tight raw spreads and are comfortable paying a transparent per-lot commission.

Feature | Detail

Minimum deposit | $2,000

Spreads | Ultra-low (raw/near-raw pricing)

Commission | $3 per side, per 1 lot

Minimum lot size | 0.01

Execution type | Market execution, no dealing desk

Market execution means VIP orders go straight to the liquidity pool without desk intervention, which typically means faster fills and fewer requotes during news events — a meaningful factor for scalpers and high-frequency strategies.

Swap-Free: An Add-On, Not a Separate Tier

Swap-Free is not its own account category with independent pricing — it’s a feature you can apply to a Classic or VIP account.

| Feature | Detail |

| Available on | Any account type (Classic or VIP) |

| Spreads/execution | Identical to the underlying account |

| Activation time | Within one business day |

| Overnight charges | May still apply to certain instruments |

This structure is worth understanding clearly: converting to Swap-Free does not change your spread or execution quality — it only removes standard overnight swap interest, while certain instruments (commonly precious metals or specific indices) may still carry a separate overnight fee in place of swap.

Which GivTrade Account Should You Choose?

-New to trading or trading small volumes: Classic. Lower barrier to entry at $100, no commission tracking.

Trading frequently or in larger lot sizes: VIP. The $3/side/lot commission is usually offset by materially tighter spreads once volume increases.

Religious or personal reasons for avoiding interest, or holding trades overnight: Add Swap-Free to either account.

Cost Comparison Example

On a 1-lot trade, a Classic account cost is embedded in the spread (from 1.2 pips), while a VIP account costs $3 per side ($6 round-trip) plus a much narrower spread. For traders doing high lot volume, VIP’s flat per-lot fee combined with tighter spreads generally produces a lower total cost per trade — but the $2,000 minimum deposit is the trade-off.

GivTrade Regulatory Snapshot

Regardless of account type, all GivTrade.com clients trade under the same regulated entity: GivTrade Mauritius, registration No. 197387, licensed by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius under License No. GB22201329, registered at C/o Credentia International Management Ltd, The Cyberati Lounge, Ground Floor, The Catalyst, Silicon Avenue, 40 Cybercity, 72201, Ebene, Republic of Mauritius. This is an offshore license; it does not carry the same protections as a tier-1 regulator such as the FCA or ASIC, so independent verification on the FSC register is recommended before funding an account.

Frequently Asked Questions

What’s the minimum deposit difference between Classic and VIP?

Classic requires $100; VIP requires $2,000 — a $1,900 gap.

Does the VIP account really have zero dealing-desk intervention?

Yes, GivTrade states VIP accounts use market execution with no desk involvement.

Can I switch from Classic to VIP later?

Account upgrades depend on GivTrade’s account management process; contact support to confirm eligibility and any requirements.

Is Swap-Free completely free of overnight costs?

Not always. Some instruments may carry overnight charges even on Swap-Free accounts, so check the instrument-specific conditions.

Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged CFDs and forex carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past account features and pricing are subject to change; always confirm current terms directly with GivTrade before trading.