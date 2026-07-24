Aston Martin Share Price AML Slips Below 40p: What the Numbers Say

The Aston Martin share price is changing hands for less than 40p, making AML one of the worst performers on the FTSE 250 since its 2018 IPO, and the company’s full-year 2025 results explain exactly why the market has taken such a dim view.

Wholesale volumes fell 10% to 5,448 units in FY2025, while revenue declined 21% to £1,258 million. Gross profit dropped 37% to £370 million, and the adjusted EBIT loss widened to £189 million. Those are not the numbers of a business approaching an inflection point.

There was one partial offset: core average selling price rose 5% to £185,000, and the company generated modest positive free cash flow in the final quarter. Q4 2025 wholesale volumes reached 2,096 units, up 47% sequentially, driven by the timing of new core derivatives and initial Valhalla deliveries, with Q4 revenues of £518 million. The sequential recovery in the final quarter softens the picture slightly, but does not change the annual trend.

Liquidity Is the Short-Term Question for Aston Martin Share Price

The company ended 2025 with £250 million in total liquidity. That figure will be supplemented by the proposed £50 million sale of Aston Martin naming rights to AMR GP, announced for Q1 2026. Separately, a General Meeting in May 2025 approved a £52.5 million equity injection from the Yew Tree Consortium, the vehicle controlled by executive chairman Lawrence Stroll.

These are liquidity measures, not growth catalysts. They buy time. The central problem, persistent operating losses on declining volumes, remains unresolved.

Valuation: Where Does the Stock Actually Stand?

Conventional earnings-based multiples are irrelevant here. Revenue is one workable approach: at less than 40p, AML trades at 0.3 times sales. Most European car manufacturers trade in the range of 0.15 to 0.6 times revenue, so the stock is not egregiously priced on that measure relative to peers.

The balance sheet offers another reference point. Net assets at 31 December 2025 stood at £329 million, giving a price-to-book ratio of 1.15 based on the current market capitalisation. That is below the five-year average, which argues the stock is not stretched on book value.

The sell-side consensus puts a 12-month price target roughly a third above the current share price. That is not an unusual gap for a distressed name, but it is worth noting that consensus targets on AML have been revised down repeatedly over the past several years.

The ownership structure complicates any straightforward valuation exercise. The Yew Tree Consortium holds 32.99%, Geely 14.08%, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund 13.88%, and Mercedes-Benz 7.54%. With that concentration, a hostile approach is essentially impossible, and any transaction would need to accommodate at least some of those strategic holders.

The drivetrain transition adds another layer of uncertainty. Aston Martin, founded in 1913, is developing a blended drivetrain approach between 2025 and 2030, encompassing plug-in hybrid and full battery-electric variants, with a planned line-up of electric sports cars and SUVs. Capital requirements for that programme, layered on top of existing losses, are not trivial. The electrification pivot is necessary for regulatory compliance, but it is arriving at a moment when the balance sheet has little slack.

The strategic logic of the naming-rights deal illustrates the tension neatly. Selling the F1 naming rights for £50 million preserves near-term cash, but it also means monetising a brand asset whose intangible value has historically been one of the bullish arguments for the stock. Whether that trade-off serves long-term shareholders is a question the market is still pricing.

A change of ownership remains the scenario that many market observers circle back to when assessing AML. The brand, the heritage, and the product range retain genuine appeal to well-capitalised buyers. The share price, down sharply from its IPO level, makes the entry point more interesting for any acquirer than it has been for years. But the concentrated shareholding means any deal is structurally complex, and buying a stock on takeover speculation alone is rarely a disciplined strategy.

The more immediate test is whether the Q4 volume recovery extends into 2026. If wholesale volumes stabilise and the Valhalla ramp continues, the adjusted EBIT loss could narrow, giving the market a genuine operational signal to price. If volumes disappoint again, the liquidity cushion will look thinner by mid-year.