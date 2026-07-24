Türkiye’s Food Industry Steps Forward with Foodist İstanbul

Tüyap will bring Foodist İstanbul to İstanbul in September. With the aim of ranking among the top three fairs worldwide, and with support from the industry, the fair will help Türkiye grow its share of the international food market.

From 1 to 4 September 2026, the Tüyap Fair and Congress Centre in İstanbul will host Foodist İstanbul, a new exhibition for food and beverage products. Tüyap Fairs and Exhibitions Organization Inc. organises the fair together with ALZ Group. Türkiye Food Platform backs the event, which brings Turkish producers face to face with buyers from other countries through its B2B trade platform.

“Foodist İstanbul is being built with a clear international ambition and with the backing of the sector itself,” said İlhan Ersözlü, General Manager at Tüyap Fairs Production Inc. “Our aim is to make the exhibition one of the world’s top three food fairs while creating a stronger route for Turkish producers to reach export markets.”

Backed by the sector

Foodist İstanbul is supported by leading sectoral organisations in Türkiye’s food industry. The exhibition is backed by the Türkiye Food Platform, which brings together the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM), the Cereals, Pulses, Oil Seeds and Products Sector Board and its affiliated exporters’ associations, the Federation of Food and Drink Industry Associations of Turkey (TGDF), and the Association of Out-of-Home Consumption Suppliers (ETÜDER). Through this strong industry support, Foodist İstanbul brings together producers, exporters, manufacturers, buyers and sector representatives around a shared export-oriented vision.

This support gives the exhibition a sector-wide base, bringing producers, exporters, manufacturers, buyers and trade bodies together around a common export-focused agenda.

Foodist İstanbul is also being developed with the ambition of ranking among the world’s top three food exhibitions. Tüyap’s exhibition experience and ALZ Group’s international network are being combined to position İstanbul as a regional and global meeting point for food trade.

VIP delegations from 50 focus countries

More than 70,000 professional visitors from more than 150 countries are expected to attend Foodist İstanbul in 2026.

The visitor profile will include manufacturers, exporters, importers, distributors, wholesalers, retail chain executives, purchasing professionals, brand representatives and senior decision-makers from across the food and beverage sector.

VIP buyer delegations from 50 focus countries will also attend the fair. These delegations are intended to create direct business opportunities for exhibitors and support new export partnerships.

Target visitor regions include the Balkans, Europe, the Middle East, Gulf countries, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the CIS region, Central Asia, the Turkic Republics, the Far East and the Americas.

“We are working intensively on our preparations for the fair,” Ersözlü told. “Promotional activities are continuing in major international food markets. We are introducing the fair to sector leaders at international exhibitions including Anuga, Gulfood, ProdExpo and ISM Cologne. Promotional work is also being carried out at sector events and target markets in Central Asia, Russia, Iran and surrounding regions.”

Trade platform covering a broad product chain

Foodist İstanbul is designed around a 100% focused visitor profile. The fair will bring food and beverage producers, exporters and brand representatives together with buyers who are directly involved in sourcing, procurement and distribution.

The exhibition will cover a broad food and beverage product chain, including chocolate and confectionery, nuts, meat and dairy products, eggs and fish products, hot and cold beverages, staple foods and related non-food products.

The organisers say this specialist structure is intended to create a concentrated trade environment where exhibitors can hold direct meetings with relevant buyers and visitors can evaluate new suppliers and brands in one location.

Ideal timing for the sector

The timing of Foodist İstanbul is a strategic advantage for exporters as September is a period when order planning and trade flows gain momentum in the food sector. Orders taken during the fair can move into production in October and November and be prepared for shipment in December.

“This schedule allows exporters to benefit from zero-customs quota opportunities in January and February, when many international markets open new import quotas,” said Ersözlü. “By placing the fair at the start of the autumn trade season, we aim to help companies secure early orders and improve their competitiveness in global markets.”