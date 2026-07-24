Domino’s Pizza Group shares hit 12-year low with a 6% yield on offer

Domino’s Pizza Group shares are trading at around 189p, a level not seen for more than a decade, yet the stock carries a dividend yield just over 6% and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48. For investors who can hold their nerve on the structural questions, that combination is worth examining carefully.

Why Domino’s Pizza Group shares are at a multi-year low

The shares have retreated sharply from the past year’s high of 257p and are close to the 52-week low of 164p. The UK cost-of-living squeeze is the most obvious culprit: households under financial pressure have migrated towards home cooking and discount retailers, and occasional treats such as takeaway pizza have borne the brunt. The concern among investors is not just that spending has fallen but that the habit change may persist even after real wages recover. Once a household has budgeted its way through a difficult two years, returning to a £20-plus pizza order takes a deliberate decision rather than a default.

Consumer tastes are shifting independently of the economic cycle, too. Younger cohorts are gravitating towards high-protein, lower-calorie options and fresher ingredients. Domino’s has responded with product launches including CHICK ‘N’ DIP and the Italianos thin-crust range, but menu innovation is a partial answer to a structural preference shift rather than a complete one.

The shares have also been weighed down by a longer cycle of disappointment. Back in 2019, the group’s UK and Ireland system sales reached £1,210.9 million, with UK like-for-like growth of 3.7%, according to the 2019 Annual Report. The intervening years brought a franchise dispute, a pandemic-era windfall that flattered comparisons, and then the cost-of-living reversal. The share price chart carries all of that history.

What the Q1 2026 numbers actually show

Against that backdrop, the Q1 2026 trading statement, filed on the London Stock Exchange on 22 April 2026, reads better than the share price implies. Total system sales rose 5.8% year on year, like-for-like sales were up 4.5%, and total orders grew 2.3%. Net margin came in at 8.55%.

Chief executive Nicola Frampton said: ‘We have carried the positive momentum seen at the end of 2025 into 2026, with trading performing in line with our expectations.’ Management also flagged that key input costs are hedged through 2026 and partly into 2027, which reduces the near-term risk of margin deterioration from commodity moves.

These are not transformative numbers, but they show the business operating rather than contracting. The order volume growth of 2.3% is the figure to watch: it suggests real customers making real purchasing decisions, not just price inflation lifting the revenue line.

Valuation and the income case

A P/E of 12.48 places DOM materially below the broader consumer discretionary sector in the UK. The dividend yield of just over 6% is backed by a payout ratio of around 74%, meaning the distribution is covered by earnings, if not generously so. Analysts carry a consensus price target of 270p over the next 12 months, implying roughly 44.2% upside from the current level.

It is worth being clear on what DOM is and what it is not. Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LSE: DOM) is the UK and Ireland master franchisee, a distinct entity from Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ), the US-listed global franchisor. The US parent reported Q1 2026 revenues of $1,150.6 million, but its same-store sales growth of 0.9% missed analyst expectations of 2.72%, per Reuters reporting via Yahoo Finance. That miss is relevant context for the broader brand sentiment, even if it does not directly determine DOM’s UK trading performance.

The case for a measured position

The setup here is a value-and-income combination with a clear list of risks attached. A payout ratio of 74% leaves the dividend reasonably covered, but a deterioration in like-for-like sales could compress that headroom quickly. The hedging programme provides a near-term floor on input costs, but it does not resolve the demand question.

Cheap does not automatically mean good value, and the shares could stay depressed for several more reporting cycles if consumer confidence remains fragile or if competition from healthier delivery options intensifies. A small allocation of 2% to 3% within a diversified portfolio captures the yield and the upside optionality without concentrating risk in a potential value trap.

The next test is the half-year update: if like-for-like sales hold above 3% and the payout ratio stays below 80%, the recovery thesis begins to look more durable. If order volumes stall, the 270p target will look ambitious for longer than the consensus currently expects.