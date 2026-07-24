Croda International Dividend Yield Hits 3.7% as Stock Trades 70% Below Its Peak

The Croda International dividend yield has climbed to close to 3.7%, more than double its ten-year average of 1.5%, at a moment when the speciality chemicals company is trading roughly 70% below its 2021 highs. For investors running a regular monthly savings plan into UK equities, that combination of depressed price and elevated income sets up a case worth examining carefully.

What compounding £100 a month actually looks like

The FTSE 100 has delivered an average annualised total return of around 6.9% since its 1984 inception, with dividends reinvested. Feed £100 a month into an account tracking that return and the arithmetic becomes instructive: after thirty years, the portfolio reaches approximately £119,617, of which only £36,000 represents actual contributions. The remaining £83,617 is the accumulated effect of dividends and price appreciation compounding over time.

The third decade of that journey adds more than the first two combined. That is not a curiosity; it is the central mechanism. Returns in the early years are small in absolute terms because the base is small. By decade three, dividends are reinvested into a much larger pool, and the portfolio’s own growth starts doing the heavy lifting.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns, and the FTSE 100’s long-run average masks periods of prolonged underperformance. But the compounding formula itself is arithmetic, not opinion.

The valuation backdrop adds a layer of context. The London Stock Exchange-listed FTSE 100 trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of around 13.4, against around 20 for the S&P 500. The two indices are structurally different — the US carries a heavier technology weighting — but the gap is wide enough to suggest UK equities are pricing in a more cautious earnings trajectory than their American counterparts.

Croda International dividend yield and the payout ratio question

Croda (LSE: CRDA) is one of the more discussed UK income candidates right now, and the dividend data from its full year 2025 results warrants a close reading. The board proposed a total full year dividend of 111p per share (£154.9m), comprising a final dividend of 63p per share (£87.9m), payable on 27 May 2026 to shareholders on the register as at 10 April 2026.

The complication is the payout ratio. At 76%, it sits well above Croda’s stated policy range of 40–50% of adjusted earnings. The company’s adjusted earnings per share for 2025 came in at 146.2p, up from 142.6p in 2024, and the adjusted operating profit margin improved slightly to 17.4%. Free cash flow was £161.6m for the full year, which covered the dividend — just.

Debt has been edging down. Closing net debt was £523.8m at 31 December 2025, against £532.3m a year earlier, and the leverage ratio fell to 1.3x EBITDA from 1.4x. That is a modest improvement, but it gives the balance sheet a degree of flexibility if trading conditions soften further.

The operational picture has been recovering. Consumer Care and Life Sciences each grew sales 8% at constant currency in 2025, and the company has flagged progress in ceramides and fragrances. The lipids business remains the variable in the model: demand has been recovering but the US regulatory environment adds uncertainty to that segment’s near-term contribution.

The structural advantage Croda retains is product specification. Its ingredients are embedded in customer formulations at the development stage, which means switching requires re-testing and re-approval. That stickiness limits customer churn in a way that commodity producers cannot replicate.

A snapshot of CRDA.L on Yahoo Finance puts the 52-week range at 2,426.77p to 3,312.00p, underscoring how much ground the stock has lost from its peak. Whether that constitutes value depends on how quickly adjusted earnings recover toward levels that bring the payout ratio back inside the 40–50% policy band.

The next scheduled moment of clarity is the half year results announcement, set for 28 July 2026, per Croda’s financial calendar. Progress in lipids and further margin improvement would support the thesis that the current yield reflects cyclical distress rather than a structural deterioration in earnings power. Stagnation in either would put pressure on a dividend already stretched against its own policy ceiling.