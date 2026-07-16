Bizcap expands into the US with fast and flexible funding solutions for small businesses

VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 14, 2026 – Global non-bank lender Bizcap has entered the United States, extending its presence into another major international market. The expansion brings the company’s streamlined funding solutions to American small and medium-sized businesses, providing faster access to capital through a flexible lending model that has already been adopted across several regions worldwide.

Bizcap currently operates in Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Singapore, Europe and Canada. Across those markets, the company has funded more than 100,000 businesses and delivered over $5 billion in capital. The move into the US represents another step in Bizcap’s global expansion strategy and supports its goal of making business finance quicker, simpler and more accessible. As part of the launch, the company is introducing a competitive new cost of funds designed specifically for the US market.

Known for delivering funding quickly and adapting to the needs of business owners, Bizcap aims to make access to working capital easier when timing is critical. Applications can be completed in minutes, approvals may be issued in as little as three hours and eligible businesses can receive funding the same day. Companies generating at least $20,000 in monthly revenue may qualify, allowing a broader range of businesses to access funding than many traditional lenders.

As part of its US debut, Bizcap has introduced its Line of Capital (LOC), one of the company’s most successful funding products internationally. Eligible businesses can access a revolving credit facility of up to $2 million, giving them ongoing access to working capital without the need to submit a new application for every drawdown.

The offering includes Line of Capital Ultra, created for businesses that repay quickly. There is no establishment fee, and customers can access a factor rate starting from 1.02, representing a fixed funding cost, for the first four weeks. The product is designed to reward businesses that act quickly by providing a cost-effective way to access funds for seasonal cash flow, expansion opportunities or unexpected business expenses.

“Small businesses are the backbone of every economy, yet too many still struggle to access the funding they need to grow,” said Albert Gahfi, Global Co-CEO of Bizcap.

“Bizcap has developed a funding model that has already helped more than 100,000 businesses across several international markets gain faster and more flexible access to capital. We’ve seen the positive impact it can have, and we’re excited to bring that same approach to American business owners.

“Launching in the US is a major milestone for Bizcap, and we look forward to helping even more businesses secure the funding they need to achieve their goals.”

Many small businesses continue to face rising operating costs, ongoing cash flow pressures and increasingly restrictive lending conditions. Bizcap’s technology-driven funding platform provides an alternative to traditional finance by simplifying the application process and delivering faster funding decisions.

“The challenges facing small businesses are remarkably consistent around the world,” said Zalman Blachman, Global Co-CEO of Bizcap.

“Traditional lenders often overlook businesses with strong growth potential. We believe business owners deserve a funding solution that considers more than a single credit score and gives them access to capital when it matters most. Line of Capital Ultra is built on what we’ve learned from serving businesses globally. Owners who move quickly should benefit from doing so, and we’ve seen this product become one of our strongest performers internationally. We believe US businesses will embrace it as well.”

The US expansion represents another important step in Bizcap’s international growth. The company continues to invest in technology, innovative funding products and local expertise to improve funding access for small businesses worldwide.

Time matters. Small businesses can check their eligibility at bizcapfunding.com and receive a funding decision in as little as three hours.