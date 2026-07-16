Why Volatile Markets Are Forcing a Rethink of Retirement Income Strategy

Retirement income planning has always involved a degree of forecasting, but the assumptions that underpinned it for the past decade are being tested harder than at any point since pension freedoms were introduced. Inflation, interest rate uncertainty and genuinely volatile markets are combining to make the “safe withdrawal rate” a retiree settles on at 65 a considerably more consequential decision than it used to be.

UK inflation has eased to around 3% in early 2026, but the direction of travel matters less than the compounding effect of getting it wrong over a multi-decade retirement. If inflation persists at 3.6% rather than the Bank of England’s 2% target, a typical pension pot could run out roughly eleven years sooner than someone planning on the lower figure would expect. For a retirement that might need to last 25 or 30 years, that’s not a rounding error, it’s the difference between a comfortable later life and running out of money in your eighties.

Why Averages Are Misleading Retirees

A lot of retirement planning still leans on average expected returns when modelling how long a pension pot will last. The problem is that averages smooth over exactly the kind of year-to-year volatility that actually determines outcomes in practice. Two retirees drawing the same income from pots of the same starting size can end up in very different positions purely because of when the bad market years happened relative to when they started withdrawing.

This is known as sequence of returns risk, and it’s one of the most underappreciated dangers in retirement planning. A market downturn in the first few years of drawdown does far more damage than the same downturn a decade later, because withdrawals are being taken from a shrinking pot at the worst possible time, locking in losses that a working-age investor with decades to recover simply doesn’t face in the same way.

What a Sensible Withdrawal Rate Actually Looks Like Now

The old rule of thumb, a flat 4% withdrawal rate adjusted for inflation, was developed using historic US market data and has always needed adapting for UK retirees, who face a different mix of inflation exposure, fixed income returns and market conditions. Current thinking suggests a starting point closer to 3.7% to 4% of a pot, indexed to inflation, is more realistic for someone retiring today, and that figure needs revisiting as markets and personal circumstances change, not treated as a number set once and forgotten.

Getting this wrong in either direction carries real cost. Withdraw too cautiously and a retiree may deny themselves income they could safely have spent. Withdraw too aggressively during a run of poor market years and the risk of the pot running out early increases sharply, often without an obvious warning sign until the position has already deteriorated significantly.

Why More Retirees Are Blending Their Approach

Faced with this uncertainty, a growing number of advisers are moving away from an all-or-nothing choice between drawdown and an annuity, and toward blending the two. The logic is straightforward: an annuity provides guaranteed income to cover essential spending, rent, bills, food, regardless of what markets do, while drawdown handles discretionary spending and retains growth potential for the portion of a pot that isn’t needed to cover the basics.

This approach doesn’t eliminate market risk entirely, but it removes it from the income a retiree genuinely cannot do without, which is often the single biggest source of anxiety in a volatile market environment. It also allows a retiree to stay invested with a portion of their pot for longer, which matters given how much a multi-decade retirement still depends on genuine long-term growth.

Why This Isn’t a Decision to Make Alone

The combination of sequence of returns risk, inflation uncertainty and the practical complexity of blending income sources makes retirement income strategy one of the areas where professional guidance delivers the clearest measurable value. A qualified Pension Advisor can model a retiree’s specific circumstances against realistic market scenarios, rather than relying on a generic rule of thumb, and adjust the strategy as conditions change rather than leaving it fixed from the day someone retires.

This matters particularly for anyone managing multiple pension pots, a common outcome of today’s job market, where consolidating and properly structuring pensions before drawing an income can materially improve both the flexibility and the resilience of a retirement income strategy. Getting independent advice from across the whole market, rather than being restricted to a single provider’s products, is a meaningful advantage when the stakes are this significant.

Questions Worth Asking Before Fixing a Strategy

A few honest questions tend to reveal whether a current retirement income strategy is actually built to withstand a volatile market: was the withdrawal rate set using assumptions that reflect current inflation and market conditions, or figures inherited from several years ago? Does the strategy separate essential spending from discretionary spending, or is everything drawn from the same exposed pot? Has the plan been stress-tested against a poor run of market years happening early in retirement, rather than assuming average returns every year? And is there a mechanism for reviewing and adjusting the approach as circumstances change, or was it set once and left alone?

A strategy that can’t answer these questions confidently is considerably more exposed to sequence of returns risk than its owner may currently realise.

What This Means for Anyone Approaching Retirement

For anyone within a decade of retirement, or already drawing an income, it’s worth revisiting the assumptions the current strategy was built on. A withdrawal rate that looked sensible several years ago may no longer reflect current inflation and market conditions, and a single-strategy approach, either fully invested drawdown or a full annuity, may no longer be the most resilient option available.

Further detail on the full range of retirement and financial planning services is available from Beaumont Wealth, whose independent advisers work across the whole market rather than a restricted panel of providers.

Given how much a small change in assumed inflation or withdrawal rate can shift a retirement’s long-term outlook, this is a strategy worth reviewing actively rather than setting once and leaving unchanged through a market environment that looks very different from the one it was originally designed for.