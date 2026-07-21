Britain’s Phone-First Traders: Why the App You Pick Matters More Than the Shares You Buy

A generation of British investors now trades entirely from a mobile screen. The regulator’s numbers suggest most of them spent longer choosing their last phone than the platform holding their money.

Walk through any UK town at lunchtime and someone nearby is checking a trading app. The Financial Conduct Authority puts the number of British adults trading directly from their phones at 1.6 million, and the profile of that crowd is strikingly young: nearly half of trading app users are under 35.

What gets less attention is how casually many of them chose the platform in the first place. It is usually the app a friend mentioned, the one with the slickest advert, or simply the first result in the app store. For an activity where the margins between success and failure are thin, that is a strange place to leave the biggest controllable decision.

The costs nobody screenshots

Trading apps compete loudly on one number, commission, which at many platforms is now zero. The costs that actually separate platforms rarely make the marketing. The spread between buying and selling prices varies from venue to venue. Currency conversion charges on US shares, often between 0.5 and 1.5 percent, hit British users on the markets they trade most. Withdrawal fees, inactivity charges and the price of real-time data all differ too.

For an occasional investor these differences amount to pennies. For anyone trading actively, they compound into serious money. The same monthly pattern of trades can cost several times more on one well-known app than another, and neither app is under any obligation to point that out.

The number every platform must publish

There is one figure worth checking before any deposit: the loss rate. Since 2019, every regulated provider of leveraged products has been required to display the percentage of its own retail customers who lose money. At most major firms that figure sits well above half. It is the most honest statistic in the industry, published in plain sight, and routinely ignored by people about to open an account.

Comparing before committing

The practical fix takes an evening, not a career. Independent reviewers now test these platforms with real deposits and rank them on the costs that matter for active use. A day trading platform comparison sets the FCA-regulated options side by side on spreads, currency charges, execution speed and those published loss rates, which is a far better basis for a decision than an app store rating.

Research platforms such as The Investors Centre, which opens live accounts and trades real money to test providers, consistently find the same thing: the gap between the best and worst platform for a given trading style is worth more than most strategy tweaks. In other words, many traders are trying to out-trade a cost handicap they never needed to accept.

Boring beats brilliant

None of this makes active trading advisable for everyone. The loss statistics exist because the majority of retail traders do lose, and no platform choice changes the mathematics of leverage or the discipline the activity demands. But for the growing number of Britons who are going to trade anyway, the order of operations matters. Pick the platform like it is a business decision, because it is one. Read the loss disclosure. Price up your own trading pattern, not the advert’s. The shares get all the attention, but the app quietly decides how much of any win you keep.