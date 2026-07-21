Lloyds Share Price Outlook: What Analyst Forecasts and Q1 Results Suggest

The Lloyds share price outlook has sharpened considerably after a first quarter that handed the bank its strongest quarterly earnings beat in recent memory, yet the stock still trades at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 11.2 times. For investors trying to judge whether LLOY has more to run, the Q1 numbers and a crowded analyst consensus point in the same direction, even if a £1.95bn regulatory liability and a softening economy remain the variables most likely to upset the thesis.

What Q1 2026 Results Add to the Story

Lloyds Banking Group’s Q1 2026 results showed pre-tax profit rising 33% year-on-year to £2.0bn, comfortably ahead of the £1.8bn consensus. Underlying net interest income grew 8% to £3.6bn, with the banking net interest margin expanding 14 basis points year-on-year to 3.17%. Chief executive Charlie Nunn described the quarter as delivering ‘sustained strength in financial performance, growing our income, maintaining our cost discipline and delivering strong profitability.’

The margin story is directly tied to the hedging book the snippet references. Older, low-yield fixed-rate agreements continue rolling off and being reinvested at higher rates; in 2026 alone, that dynamic is projected to generate £7bn of revenues. Full-year net interest income guidance has been revised upward to exceed £14.9bn, per the Q1 2026 earnings call. Management also reiterated full-year targets: a cost-to-income ratio below 50% and a return on tangible equity above 16%.

There was a £151m impairment charge in the quarter, taken in response to deterioration in the economic outlook linked to the Middle East conflict. That figure is worth watching: if macro headwinds intensify, provisions will rise and compress earnings. The UK economy remains the single biggest variable Lloyds cannot hedge.

Motor Finance: The Liability That Won’t Disappear

The motor finance mis-selling issue, which relates to commission payments made between 2007 and 2024, continues to overhang the stock. The provision the snippet rounds to £2bn is more precisely £1.95bn, reached after Lloyds added an extra £800m to an earlier £1.15bn charge, making it the largest single provision set aside by any UK lender for this matter, according to Yahoo Finance.

The scale of the industry-wide exposure has been revised. The Guardian reported that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) tightened eligibility rules, reducing the estimated number of affected car finance deals to 12.1 million, roughly two million fewer than previously estimated. Even so, BBC News reported that lenders could face a combined payout of £8.2bn, rising to £12.4bn in an adverse scenario where all eligible customers pursue claims. Lloyds’ share of that exposure, given the size of its provision, remains the largest in the sector.

The CET1 capital ratio quoted in the snippet is 13.4%. For context, a Form 6-K filed with the SEC showed the ratio at 13.6% as of 30 September 2024; the lower current figure likely reflects subsequent capital deployment, including buybacks and the additional motor finance provision. Either way, the bank’s own description of it as a ‘robust buffer against financial distress’ is broadly consistent with regulatory expectations for a systemically important lender.

Lloyds Share Price Outlook: Where Analysts Stand

Twenty-one analysts have delivered ratings over the past three months. Thirteen rate LLOY a Strong Buy; only two are sellers. Of the 19 who submitted one-year price targets, the range and median break down as follows:

Scenario Price forecast Implied move Bear (lowest) Lowest target Below median Median +8.9% £10,000 → £10,890 Bull (highest) Highest target Above 20%

Working from the median: a £10,000 position growing 8.9% in price reaches £10,890. The 4.35% forecast dividend yield adds a further £435, bringing the total one-year return to £11,325. That assumes both the price target is met and the dividend lands as forecast, neither of which is guaranteed.

The income angle has its own momentum. The trailing yield has slipped to 3.25% as a result of share price appreciation, but the board has raised the dividend by an average of 15% annually over the past three years. Consensus now pencils in a yield of 3.84% for full-year 2026, rising to 4.53% in 2027. The stock has also gained 47% over the past twelve months and 160% over three years, with dividends on top. At 11.2 times forward earnings, the valuation does not yet reflect a fully re-rated bank.

The next meaningful test is the FCA’s final ruling on the motor finance compensation framework. If the liability is capped closer to current provisions, the overhang lifts and the re-rating case becomes considerably easier to argue.