How Dr. Jay Johnson Prepares Coaches, Authors, and Speakers to Monetize Their Message and Expand Global Influence

Most people have a story worth telling. Few know how to get paid for it.

That gap – between having a message and actually monetizing your message – is exactly where Dr. Jay Johnson, His Excellency Ambassador Dr. Jay Johnson, C.O.I.E., has built his life’s work. And the results his clients are seeing? Hard to argue with.

Here’s the thing: Dr. Jay didn’t stumble into this from a corner office. His background is entertainment — singing, acting, dancing, writing, producing. He was all in. And like most creatives who go all in early, he hit a wall. “I was a ‘starving’ artist,” he’s said openly. “I realized I didn’t know how to monetize my art at that point.”

That admission changed his direction entirely.

When he entered the seminar industry, he spotted the flaw fast. Speakers got paid. Event companies got paid. Attendees? They kept buying programs and walking away without building anything sellable of their own. Dr. Jay saw himself in that cycle – and decided to break it.

Now, as a United Nations Peace Ambassador, international speaker coach, and founder of I MPower Inc., his focus is singular: help people turn what they know into something the market will actually pay for, without gutting the purpose behind it.

From Message to Market

The method isn’t complicated. But it is disciplined.

Dr. Jay walks clients through a structured sequence: nail down exactly who you’re speaking to, identify the specific problem they’re stuck on, build a solution that’s actually reachable, package it into a program or offer, then develop the delivery skills that turn a presentation into enrollment.

Simple on paper. Harder in practice. That’s why the coaching matters.

His clients prove it.

Dr. Traci Brooks, CEO of Brooks Financial Institute LLC, was still refining her presentation when she started working with him. Her program sold before it officially launched. Confidence, she learned, follows income — not the reverse. She now works in financial literacy helping families weather unpredictable economies.

Dr. Moirar Leveille, PhD, IMD, LMHC, CDSE, developed several Signature Talks through the process. She’s now a keynote speaker at Yale University and CICA International University & Seminary and holds her own UN Peace Ambassador title.

Then there’s Leland Rubin. He and his wife came in as insurance entrepreneurs trying to sharpen their message. Eleven months later, their income had gone from $100,000 a year to over $1 million. They now speak internationally on family wealth education. One million dollars. Eleven months. That’s not a typo.

Myrtha Dubois, founder of Myrtha Dubois Coaching & Consulting, turned a single talk into a bestselling book. She coaches others toward international bestseller status and has appeared on the Nasdaq screen in Times Square.

What I MPower Inc. Actually Offers

The programs inside I MPower Inc. are built for people who are done waiting for a “big break” and ready for a system.

The Secrets of Storytelling Masterclass teaches the difference between telling your story like an expert versus reciting your life history like an amateur. (That distinction matters more than most speakers realize.)

Monetize Me Live puts participants in a live pitch environment in front of experienced entrepreneurs — real feedback, real stakes, and real profit potential assessed in real time.

Monetize Me is one-on-one. Ideas get shaped into structured programs designed to solve specific, clearly defined problems.

Signature Talks handles customized message development from the ground up — storytelling, offer creation, and delivery skills that move audiences toward action.

The Signature Talks Experience goes a step further: a live stage environment where speakers present, sell, and can qualify for larger platforms, including TED-style and media stages.

Dr. Jay has personally written over 500 Signature Talks. He’s shared stages with Les Brown, Sharon Lechter, Kevin Harrington, and Baron Sir Dr. James Dentley III.

On Pricing

One thing he’s direct about: pricing has to match value. Many speakers underprice out of fear. Others overprice out of ego. Neither works long-term. His push is always toward service first — when the solution is clear and the audience is right, profit follows.

The message-to-income gap is real. So is the path across it. Dr. Jay Johnson has been building that bridge – one speaker, one story, one sold program at a time.

The question isn’t whether your story has value.

It’s whether you’re ready to learn what to do with it.