Building Stocks and Shares ISA Income From a £20k Starting Point

Stocks and Shares ISA income of £1,000 or more per year is well within reach of a £20,000 starting pot, provided an investor picks the right shares and exercises patience. The mechanics are straightforward; the discipline required to execute them is less so.

The arithmetic of a £20k dividend portfolio

The London Stock Exchange-listed FTSE 100 currently yields 3% and the FTSE 250 yields 3.5%, both figures low enough to leave income investors cold. A more focused selection of quality dividend shares, however, can reasonably push that average yield higher. At a 5% yield on £20,000, the annual income lands at £1,000 before any charges or tax considerations.

Dividends, of course, are never guaranteed. That £1,000 figure could erode if companies cut payouts, as many did during 2020. It could also grow, particularly if an investor selects businesses with a track record of raising their dividends year on year.

Time introduces a second variable. An investor who reinvests dividends rather than drawing them as cash puts compounding to work. Starting at £20,000 and reinvesting at 5% annually for a decade, the pot grows to over £32,000 (ignoring share price movement for the purpose of this illustration). The same 5% yield applied to that larger base generates annual income of £1,600, a 60% improvement on the original figure, without any additional contributions.

Aviva: Stocks and Shares ISA income candidate with a recovery story attached

Any income strategy stands or falls on the quality of individual selections. FTSE 100 insurer Aviva (LSE: AV.) illustrates both the risk and the opportunity. It cut its dividend in 2020, a reminder that even large, established companies are not immune to payout reductions. Since then, the recovery has been sustained.

For the full year 2023, Aviva raised its total dividend by 8% to 33.4 pence per share, with a final dividend of 22.3 pence per share paid on 23 May 2024. The progression continued into 2024: the company announced a final dividend of 23.8 pence per share for the year ending 31 December 2024, payable on 22 May 2025. At the current share price, Aviva yields 5.9%, comfortably above the 5% illustrative rate used above.

Aviva serves 19 million customers and, over the three years to early 2024, returned more than £9 billion in capital and dividends to shareholders. In March 2024, the board also authorised a share buyback programme of up to £300 million, signalling confidence in the balance sheet at the time.

Strategic reshaping and what it means for cash generation

Aviva has been an active portfolio manager in recent years. In March 2024, it completed the disposal of its shareholding in Singapore Life Holdings Pte Ltd for total proceeds of £937 million, reducing overseas exposure. That same month, it acquired Probitas, a Lloyd’s of London platform, for consideration of £242 million (as at 31 December 2023), deepening its presence in the specialty insurance market.

The largest strategic move, though, is the acquisition of Direct Line Insurance Group plc. Aviva made its formal recommended offer announcement on 23 December 2024, with the Scheme Document published on 10 February 2025. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) cleared the transaction at Phase 1 on 1 July 2025, having launched its merger inquiry on 14 May 2025, and Aviva completed the acquisition of Direct Line the following day, on 2 July 2025.

The combined business gives Aviva a materially larger domestic footprint. Scale in UK personal lines insurance typically translates into pricing power and cost efficiency, both of which support dividend sustainability. The countervailing risk is competitive: as the enlarged market leader, Aviva may face smaller rivals willing to undercut on price to win share, a dynamic that could squeeze margins if Aviva chooses to respond in kind.

Over the past five years, Aviva’s share price has risen 67%, suggesting the market has already credited much of the strategic progress. That re-rating limits the valuation cushion for new buyers. The income case, however, rests primarily on the dividend trajectory rather than further price appreciation. A 5.9% yield that continues to grow, underpinned by a broader customer base and stronger domestic cash flows post-Direct Line, is the thesis. The next test of it comes with the first set of results that fully consolidates the combined group.