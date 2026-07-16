The Data-Driven Bank: Transforming Financial Systems Through Architecture, Accuracy, and Regulatory Intelligence

Banks sit on vast oceans of data, customer records, transaction histories, risk signals, and regulatory filings, yet many still struggle to turn that data into accurate, timely, and actionable output. Transformation programmes often fail because organisations collect far more data than they can confidently trust and govern. As cloud migration, domain-driven architecture, and open banking standards reshape the infrastructure of financial services, the people who ensure data means the same thing across systems, teams, and regulators have never been more critical.

Vedanarayan Bhat is a Data Transformation Specialist in Digital Banking Technology with twenty years of experience across BFSI at institutions including Barclays, State Street, Citi Bank, RBC, and UBS. His work on cloud-based data warehouse modernisation at State Street, where he personally led the field-level ownership mapping exercise that underpinned 95% data accuracy and a 40% improvement in report generation speed, and his data mapping work for the domain-driven credit card platform at Barclays, place him at the centre of how major banks are learning to trust their own data. We sat down with him to explore what data transformation really means inside a regulated institution and where most initiatives quietly break down.

You have spent two decades working across some of the biggest names in banking. How did your career take shape?

I started in financial services technology at a time when most banks were running on systems that had been built decades earlier and never seriously questioned. What struck me almost immediately was that the real problem was rarely technical. It was interpretive. I remember sitting in a room at one institution where two teams were in a heated disagreement about a regulatory figure. Both were pulling from the same underlying system. Both were correct according to their own logic. The issue was that nobody had ever defined what the field was actually supposed to represent. That experience shaped everything that followed for me.

I became the person who asked those uncomfortable questions. What does this field mean? Who decided that? What happens downstream when it is wrong? That thread took me through cloud modernisation at State Street, financial crime model redesign at Citi Bank, ESG data ownership at Barclays, cross-border tax reporting at RBC, and trade data reconciliation at UBS. The institutions were very different, but the underlying challenge I was addressing remained remarkably consistent.

The phrase “data transformation” gets used very loosely. What does it actually mean inside a major bank?

It has become a catch-all, which is part of why so many transformation programmes underdeliver. People hear the phrase and assume it means migrating data from one system to another, or perhaps cleaning up some fields before loading them into a warehouse. That is the easy part.

What it actually means in a regulated banking environment is something more demanding. It means taking raw data from core banking platforms, payment engines, and risk models, understanding exactly what that data represents in business terms, applying documented and auditable rules to transform it into reliable, business-ready information, and producing output that is not just numerically correct but defensible to a regulator. When I was working on the State Street data warehouse programme, a significant portion of the effort before any technical migration took place was spent on defining what each data attribute meant, who was accountable for it, and what the acceptable tolerance for error was. That is data transformation in practice. Most of that work is invisible in project plans and underestimated in timelines.

Why do so many banks struggle with data accuracy even after spending heavily on technology?

Because the technology investment goes in before the governance work is done, and governance is not glamorous, it gets deferred. I’ve occasionally challenged programmes that wanted to accelerate platform delivery before governance foundations were in place. Those decisions are often made under delivery pressure, but in my experience they usually create more complexity later in the programme. You end up with a modern cloud warehouse sitting on top of source data that nobody has properly mapped, validated, or assigned clear accountability for. The technology may be modern, but the underlying data problems remain.

At State Street, we deliberately inverted that sequence. Before a single table was migrated, we ran workshops with data owners across the business to establish field-level accountability. Who owns the customer’s date of birth? Who owns the account balance as of the close of business? Who is responsible when the regulatory report and the management report disagree? It was slow and occasionally frustrating work. It was one of the key reasons we were able to achieve 95% accuracy at go-live. We still encountered issues after deployment, as every large transformation programme does, but because clear accountability and governance had already been established, those issues could be identified and resolved much more efficiently.

Have you ever been involved in a transformation programme where the initial approach proved to be the wrong one?

More than once. One of the recurring lessons in large transformation programmes is that delivery teams often assume agreement on data definitions exists when it doesn’t. We’ve had to pause implementation to clarify responsibilities, align business stakeholders, and redefine key data elements before moving forward. Those conversations are rarely easy, but investing time in them early is far less costly than correcting inconsistent reporting after deployment. It reinforced my view that successful transformation depends as much on governance and shared understanding as it does on technology.

What does well-designed data architecture look like when regulatory compliance is a hard constraint?

It looks like auditability was built in from the beginning rather than bolted on at the end. In practice, that means several things.

Transformation logic must live in governed, versioned pipelines, not in report queries or analyst spreadsheets. The moment a transformation rule exists only inside a report, you have a rule that cannot be reviewed, cannot be tested, and cannot be explained to a regulator without reverse-engineering it. I have seen this cause serious problems at multiple institutions during regulatory examinations.

Data layers need to be clearly separated. ‘Raw ingestion’, ‘validated and cleansed; business-ready’, and ‘regulatory-ready’ are distinct states with distinct governance requirements. Treating them as the same thing is how errors propagate silently through a system until they surface in a submission.

Compliance also needs to be involved at the architecture stage, not at the reporting stage. By the time a compliance team sees a problem in a regulatory output, it has typically been introduced three or four transformations earlier, and unpicking it is genuinely difficult.

How do you approach data lineage and traceability in practice?

At a far greater level of detail than most projects initially anticipate. Lineage is not simply knowing that a number came from the data warehouse. It is knowing which source system extract it came from, which version of the transformation rule was applied, when that rule was last validated, and what the exception handling logic did if the source data was outside expected parameters.

When I was working on the RBC FATCA filing programme, we needed to be able to trace every reportable figure back to its originating customer record and demonstrate the transformation path in between. Zero filing rejections across the submission cycle was the outcome, but that was built on lineage discipline that started at the requirements stage, not at the testing stage. The instinct to leave lineage documentation until the end of a project remains one of the more costly habits I see across the industry.

Where does a Data Transformation Specialist sit in the relationship between engineers and the business?

Directly in the middle, and that positioning is the entire point. Data engineers build extraordinarily well, but they build what they are told to build. If the requirement is ambiguous or if the business logic has not been properly interrogated, what gets built will be technically sound and functionally wrong.

At Citi Bank, when I was brought in to work on the customer risk rating model, the existing model had been built competently. The problem was that the requirements it had been built against did not accurately reflect how financial crime risk actually manifested in that customer population. The result was a model generating false positives at a rate that was consuming investigative resources without producing genuine detections. My role was to go back into the business logic, challenge the assumptions, redefine the rules with the financial crime team, and produce requirements that the engineering team could rebuild against. The revised approach reduced false positives by 35% and allowed investigative teams to focus more of their effort on higher-risk cases. The outcome reflected close collaboration between business stakeholders, engineering teams, and risk specialists, rather than the work of any single function.

How has cloud changed data governance in banking?

It has forced banks to have conversations they had been successfully avoiding for years. On-premise systems allowed a certain comfortable vagueness about ownership, classification, and residency. When data lives in a physical server in your own data centre, the hard questions feel less urgent.

Cloud migration removes that comfort. You cannot move a data estate to Azure Synapse or Snowflake without classifying what you are moving, establishing who owns it, and making decisions about where it can legally reside. On that cloud modernisation programme, the migration became the forcing function for governance work that the organisation had needed to undertake for a long time. The platform capabilities, audit logging, access controls, and metadata management are genuinely superior to what on-premises systems offered. But you only realise that value if the governance foundation is in place before you start migrating.

What are the most common failure points when integrating data from multiple source systems?

Semantic misalignment, consistently. Two systems use the same field name to mean subtly different things. Account status flags that mean open in one system and not closed in another. Date fields that capture the event date in one system and the processing date in another. Currency codes with different formatting conventions. None of these is a dramatic failure on its own. Collectively, across a large integration, they produce reporting outputs that are wrong in ways that are very hard to trace.

The second persistent failure point is exception volume. Almost every integration project I have worked on has discovered that source data was significantly messier than the project plan assumed. Building exception handling that is robust and documented, knowing what the system should do when a record does not conform to the expected structure, is the work that determines whether a project lands cleanly or generates months of post-launch remediation.

How does domain-driven architecture change data ownership?

It makes ownership explicit by force, which is the right outcome even if the process is uncomfortable. In a monolithic core banking system, data ownership is often ambiguous precisely because everything sits in one place and multiple teams have access to the same tables. Domain-driven design removes that ambiguity. If credit, payments, and customer management each own a bounded context, then every data attribute needs a clear home, and the interfaces between domains need to be deliberately designed rather than informally shared.

At Barclays, the credit card platform migration involved working through exactly that exercise. Which domain owns the customer identity record? Which domain owns the transaction ledger? What is the contract between the credit domain and the payments domain when they need to exchange data? Getting those boundaries wrong early in the programme creates integration problems that compound over time. We spent a disproportionate amount of the early phase on those questions, and it was the right investment.

What should organisations prioritise when building platforms to serve both business intelligence and regulatory reporting?

A single governed data layer. The pattern I see most often, and which causes the most downstream pain, is separate pipelines for business intelligence and regulatory reporting that start from common source data but diverge through different transformation logic. Once you have two pipelines with different rules applied to the same source, you will eventually produce different numbers, and neither team will be able to explain why without a forensic investigation.

Building a single transformation layer with documented, centrally governed rules and then serving both reporting purposes from that same layer is harder to architect initially. It requires more stakeholder alignment, more explicit rule definition, and more rigorous testing. But it eliminates an entire class of reconciliation problems and means that when a regulator asks why a number is what it is, there is one answer, not two competing ones.

Where do you see data transformation in banking heading over the next five years?

Regulatory expectations around data governance, lineage, and traceability have continued to increase, while investment in AI and advanced analytics is placing greater demands on data quality. Against that backdrop, I think two shifts are likely to shape the next five years. The first is the move toward real-time. Regulatory reporting cycles are shortening. The expectation of overnight batch processing as the foundation for compliance output is going to come under increasing pressure as supervisory bodies move toward more granular and more frequent data requirements. Banks that have not designed their transformation architectures for streaming and near-real-time will face significant remediation costs.

Not every institution will move at the same pace. Legacy platforms, regulatory priorities, and investment cycles differ considerably, so the path forward will vary between organisations. The second is the data quality pressure that will come from automation and advanced analytics adoption. Banks are investing heavily in these capabilities, but the models and automation are only as reliable as the data they operate on. Institutions that have deferred foundational governance work, including accountability mapping, lineage documentation, and semantic alignment across systems, will find those deferred issues becoming barriers to the next wave of investment. Transformation is not a project with an end date. It is an ongoing discipline, and organisations that treat it that way will be far better positioned to adapt as technology and regulatory expectations continue to evolve.