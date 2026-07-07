Bunzl BNZL Share Price Climbs to New High as Elliott Applies Pressure

Bunzl BNZL share price has risen 27.1% in 2026 so far, touching a 52-week high of 2,692p on 2 July 2026, as activist pressure from Elliott Investment Management and a modest recovery in underlying trading combine to reframe the investment case for the FTSE 100 distributor.

From fallen angel to Elliott target

The stock’s trajectory over the past eighteen months has been steep in both directions. Bunzl (LSE: BNZL) peaked at 3,732p on 18 September 2024, then slid to a 52-week low of 1,981p on 21 January 2026, a decline of 46.9% from its all-time high. The reversal since then has been swift: at 2,638p the group is valued at under £8.6bn, and the shares trade on 18.7 times historic earnings, producing an earnings yield of 5.3%.

The catalyst sharpening investor attention is Elliott Investment Management, which has built a nearly 5% stake and is pressing management to buy back shares equal to as much as 10% of total market capitalisation over the next 12 months. Elliott is also urging a strategic review of the North American business, which it believes operates largely independently and shares few synergies with the rest of the group.

North America accounts for around half of Bunzl’s total revenues, according to Halifax Markets analysis. Elliott’s review could lead to a sale of that unit, which focuses on food service and grocery distribution. Whether management pursues a separation or uses it as leverage to accelerate buybacks, the activist arrival changes the board’s degrees of freedom.

The operating picture: recovery, but margin under pressure

The full-year 2025 results lay out the underlying problem clearly. Group revenue rose 3.0% at constant currency, but adjusted operating profit fell 4.3% to £910m, and the headline operating margin compressed to 7.7% from 8.3% in 2024. Excluding a roughly £8m credit related to share-based payments, the margin was 7.6%. Adjusted earnings per share fell 5.2%, with weakness concentrated in North America and France.

The 2025 capital return programme softened that picture. Bunzl completed a £200m buyback during the year and returned approximately £450m to shareholders in total, finishing with adjusted net debt to EBITDA of 2.0 times.

The early read on 2026 is more encouraging. Bunzl’s Q1 2026 trading statement, covering the three months to 31 March 2026, showed underlying revenue up 2.0%, with North America slightly ahead of the Group average, supported by new business won in the second half of 2025. A pre-close statement issued on 23 June 2026 upgraded the full-year outlook and confirmed a bolt-on acquisition.

For the first half of 2026, Bunzl guided for group revenue growth of about 4% at constant exchange rates, with underlying growth of about 3%. In the earnings call, CFO Richard Howes stated: ‘We expect group revenue for the first six months of the year to grow by around 4% at constant exchange rates, driven by underlying revenue growth of around 3%.’ Adjusted operating profit is expected to increase year on year with modest margin expansion in the period. The caveat is that the full-year operating margin is likely to come in slightly below 2025’s 7.6%, as pricing normalises in the second half and fuel costs remain elevated.

Valuation and the next test for Bunzl BNZL

At 2,638p, the dividend yield of 2.8% is covered 1.9 times by trailing earnings, which is adequate rather than generous. The shares have risen 13.7% over one year but only 8.6% over five years, excluding dividends. The long-term total-return case depends on whether the company can stabilise margins and deploy capital efficiently.

Morningstar analyst Ben Slupecki assigned Bunzl a narrow economic moat and a fair value estimate of GBX 3,280 as of 3 March 2026, a level roughly 24% above the current price and broadly consistent with the pre-2025 trading range. That gap between current price and assessed fair value is what makes the Elliott thesis legible: a buyback at today’s levels would be accretive if that estimate is broadly correct.

The risks are familiar. Bunzl operates on thin margins in a distribution business sensitive to input costs, currency movements, and end-market volumes. Any further deterioration in North American gross margins, or a prolonged period of acquisition integration, would pressure the earnings cover on the dividend and slow the buyback programme. The 172-year-old business has navigated worse. The question now is whether Elliott’s involvement forces the pace of value realisation, or simply adds pressure management can absorb over several reporting cycles.

The next concrete read will be the H1 2026 results, where investors will look for evidence that the margin expansion promised for the first half is materialising, and for any update on Elliott’s strategic review.