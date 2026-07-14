FTSE 100 Dividend Stocks Set for Record £88.8bn Payout in 2026

FTSE 100 dividend stocks are on course to deliver a record total payout this year, with AJ Bell‘s latest Dividend Dashboard putting total ordinary dividends from index constituents at £88.8bn in 2026, up from £88bn flagged in March and £86bn at the turn of the year.

That figure would comfortably beat the previous high of £85.2bn set in 2018. Add in the £29.4bn in share buybacks that FTSE 100 companies have already announced for this year, and the total cash return rises to £117.4bn, equivalent to 4.4% of the index’s £2.7tn market capitalisation, according to AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould, cited in reporting on the Dividend Dashboard.

Why the FTSE 100 Forward Yield Has Compressed

The headline numbers are encouraging, but the per-pound income picture is less flattering for tracker investors. The FTSE 100’s forward dividend yield for 2026 sits at 3.4%, which on a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA invested in an index fund translates to roughly £680 in dividends this year.

The long-term average yield for the index is closer to 4%. As AJ Bell has observed, strong price gains in this decade have pushed the index higher faster than dividends have grown, compressing the available yield. In cash terms, payouts are rising; in yield terms, investors are receiving less income per pound deployed than they have historically.

Thirty-six FTSE 100 constituents currently carry yields above 3.4%. For investors willing to concentrate in a smaller basket of those names, the income arithmetic improves considerably. The six stocks highlighted in this analysis average a 5.6% yield, which on the same £20,000 ISA would generate £1,120 in dividends this year: 65% more than the tracker route. The trade-off is concentration risk relative to an index fund.

FTSE 100 Dividend Stocks: The Case for Investec

One name that illustrates both the income opportunity and the supporting fundamentals is Investec (INVP), the banking and wealth management group. It has raised dividends in 14 of the last 15 years and has delivered an average yield of 5.5% over the past decade.

Its half-year results to 30 September 2025 show adjusted earnings per share growing 2.5% to 40.5p, with return on equity of 13.6% and return on tangible equity of 15.7%. Revenue dipped 0.6% to £1,096.3m, while operating costs rose 1.5% to £568.9m, keeping the cost-to-income ratio at 51.9%. The credit loss ratio on core loans was 35 basis points.

Over the twelve months to 30 September 2025, Investec returned c.£376m to shareholders through ordinary dividends and share buybacks, equivalent to 7.4% of the group’s average market capitalisation over that period. The most recently reported final dividend was 21.0p, with a payout ratio of 46.4%, sitting comfortably within the group’s stated target range of 35% to 50% of earnings per share.

That payout discipline is the structural argument for income investors. A bank paying out less than half its earnings retains significant headroom to maintain or grow the dividend even if profits come under pressure. Investec’s CET1 capital ratio of 13% adds a further layer of balance-sheet resilience: dividends can, and do, fall during downturns in a cyclical banking business, but the capital position limits that downside risk.

The broader shareholder return picture, combining dividends and buybacks across the FTSE 100, underscores why London Stock Exchange-listed income plays remain an asset class worth examining at a time when index yields have drifted below their historical norms. The 4.4% total cash return on the FTSE 100’s market value for 2026 is the more relevant figure for investors weighing the index against alternatives.

The next test for these dividend forecasts will be the interim results season through summer 2025 and any revision to AJ Bell’s Dividend Dashboard that follows. A material deterioration in UK corporate earnings, whether from tariff exposure or domestic demand weakness, is the clearest threat to the £88.8bn projection.