Understanding Business Interruption Insurance Calculations: What Most Businesses Get Wrong

Most businesses find out too late. A fire tears through the warehouse, the floodwaters rise, and a cyberattack locks down the systems – and suddenly the policy they’ve been paying into for years doesn’t cover what they thought it would.

Understanding business interruption insurance calculations is essential as getting it wrong can be extremely expensive.

We explain what actually goes into calculating the right level of cover and why so many companies underestimate their exposure.

What Business Interruption Insurance Actually Covers

Business insurance protects your property against any physical damage to your building, the equipment, the stock. Whereas business interruption insurance picks up the financial fallout: lost income, ongoing expenses, and the costs of keeping things running while you get back on your feet following an insured event.

Triggering events typically include fire and smoke, flooding, theft, machinery failure, cyber incidents, utility outages, and supplier disruption.

A properly structured policy keeps a business financially stable until normal trading resumes.

Why Calculations Go Wrong

Here’s where it gets uncomfortable.

Insurers often apply what is known as an “average clause” which reduces the amount of a claim payout if the insured asset is found to be underinsured. If you’ve insured for 50% of your true exposure, they may only pay out 50% of any claim — regardless of how much you’ve lost. So a company that insures £500,000 worth of exposure when the real figure is £1 million could find itself funded at half the rate it expected, right when it needs full support.

That’s not a technicality. That’s potentially fatal for a business already fighting to survive.

Accurate business interruption insurance calculations aren’t optional. Without the correct insurance in place an event that starts with business interruption can often lead to business termination.

Step 1: Choose the Right Indemnity Period

The indemnity period is the window during which your insurer will compensate you for losses. Most businesses default to 12 months. Most businesses are wrong to do so.

Real recovery takes longer. Even after physical repairs are finished, companies face:

Customers who’ve moved elsewhere

Regulatory sign-offs that drag on

Specialist equipment with lead times exceeding a year

Staff who’ve found other jobs

Supply chains still untangling themselves

A manufacturer waiting on bespoke machinery isn’t back in business the moment the building is repaired. They might be 18 months out from full operations.

Choose your indemnity period based on the worst realistic recovery scenario — not the optimistic one.

Step 2: Calculate Gross Profit Correctly

This is where things get genuinely confusing, because insurance gross profit isn’t the same as accounting gross profit.

Accounting defines gross profit as revenue minus cost of goods sold. Insurance gross profit is closer to: turnover minus uninsured variable expenses.

Variable costs that typically get stripped out include raw materials, packaging, freight tied directly to production, and trade discounts. What’s left is the income the business needs to keep running during an interruption.

Quick example:

Annual turnover: £2,000,000

Variable costs: £800,000

Insurable gross profit: £1,200,000

That £1.2 million is what’s genuinely at risk. That’s what needs covering.

Step 3: Build in Growth

A policy based on last year’s accounts may already be outdated by the time you need to claim.

If your business is growing — and most are, at least in projection — then your cover needs to reflect where you’ll be during the indemnity period, not where you were when you last renewed.

Seasonal businesses need particular care here. Losing operations during peak season carries disproportionate consequences. A tourism operator wiped out over summer faces a very different financial impact than one hit in January. The calculation needs to account for that.

Step 4: Don’t Forget Relocation, Staff, and Third Parties

Three costs businesses routinely underestimate:

Relocation. Temporary premises cost money. Most policies include cover for “Increased Cost of Working” — essentially, extra spending that reduces the overall loss. But if policy limits are too low, you’re funding that yourself.

Staff. Wages continue during interruption. And if a prolonged shutdown leads to staff leaving, replacing experienced people is expensive. Factor it in.

Third-party dependencies. This one catches a lot of businesses off guard. A supplier factory fire, a cloud provider outage, a port disruption — none of these physically damage your business, but all of them can stop it cold. Contingent business interruption extensions cover losses from third-party disruption. If your operations depend on external partners (and whose don’t?), this matters.

The Bottom Line

Business interruption insurance calculations touch on recovery timelines, gross profit methodology, growth forecasts, relocation costs, staff obligations, and supply chain exposure. It’s not a number you can pull from last year’s P&L and call it done.

The businesses that get this right — that do the detailed work upfront — are the ones with options when something goes wrong. The ones that don’t? They find out exactly where their gaps are at the worst possible moment.

Review the numbers. Stress-test the indemnity period. And if the calculation feels complicated, that’s because it is — which is exactly why specialist brokers exist.

If you need help calculating your business interruption insurance contact specialist Brokers, Bluedrop Services.