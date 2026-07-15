HMRC Pension Tax Error: Millions of Pensioners Overtaxed Since 2010 — Are You Owed Money?

HMRC has expressed regret. The weight of that sentence alone is enough to stop people in their tracks and make them question how badly things went wrong before it got to that point.

It turns out that the answer is not good. Millions of elderly Britons were secretly overcharged for more than 15 years due to HM Revenue & Customs’ incorrect income tax calculations on state pension payments, which most of them had no reason to question. A change made to HMRC’s PAYE system in 2010 has been identified as the cause of the error. In order to account for the short interval between the beginning of the tax year and the first payment under the new triple lock rate, pension tax should be calculated correctly for 51 weeks at the current year’s rate and one week at the lower amount from the prior year. Rather, the entire higher rate was being applied over the incorrect number of weeks by HMRC’s system. minor variations for each individual. massive ramifications on a large scale.

The CEO of HMRC, John-Paul Marks, apologized in public and acknowledged the mistake in letters to MPs. He admitted that any deficiency is important, especially for those with fixed or low incomes. Up to 3.1 million state pensioners who make enough money to owe income tax are thought to have been impacted by the error for the 2024–2025 tax year alone—roughly 1.4 million through PAYE and another 1.7 million through self-assessment and simple assessment routes. These figures are not insignificant. They make up a sizable section of the retired population in the UK, living their lives with faith in a system that was subtly making mistakes.

Hmrc Pension Tax Error

The error’s prolonged persistence is unsettling in some way. The triple lock mechanism, which increases state pensions annually by inflation, earnings growth, or 2.5 percent, whichever is higher, is widely known and publicly documented, so pension amounts are not a mystery. The uprating in April is a planned, known event. However, year after year, the system failed to properly handle a routine annual change, seemingly without anyone at the institutional level noticing.

A case that came to light through The Telegraph’s tax advice column is what sharpens the story. While serving as executor for a friend who had passed away, a retired forensic accountant discovered a difference between what HMRC had included as taxable and what the Department for Work and Pensions had certified as pension income. Income tax was being assessed to the estate for an overpayment that DWP had already recovered. When he brought this up with HMRC, the employee admitted that the system error had been there for a long time and that it had just never been fixed because the amounts involved were typically small. It’s difficult to accept that detail. It appears that accuracy was not the cutoff point for fixing something. Scale was the reason.

In the end, the person was given an adjusted assessment, a £239.60 refund, and a £75 compensation payment. He also questioned whether the estates of other deceased pensioners had been impacted by the same problem, possibly dating back decades. That’s still an open question. According to columnist Mike Warburton, approximately 65% of pensioners are taxpayers, and between 550,000 and 580,000 adults over pension age pass away in the UK each year. Year after year, even a minor error rate among those estates could have a big impact.

It’s still unclear how HMRC intends to get in touch with impacted parties and how the refund procedure will actually operate. Checking previous tax computations is probably worthwhile for those who think they might have been overcharged, especially those in self-assessment or those who have recently handled the estate of a deceased relative. In many respects, the HMRC pension tax error was a low-key one. However, it became less silent the longer it went unchecked.