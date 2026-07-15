The Hidden Cost UK Business Owners Never Put on a Spreadsheet

Most UK business owners track their expenses carefully. They know their monthly software subscriptions to the penny, negotiate supplier contracts, and scrutinise payroll to the last decimal. And then they spend three hours on a Tuesday afternoon managing their own inbox, booking travel, and chasing a contractor for an overdue invoice – and record none of it as a cost.

But it is one. Possibly the largest one in the business.

The logic is straightforward, even if the number is uncomfortable to look at. Every hour a founder or CEO spends on a task that does not require their specific expertise is an hour not spent on the work that only they can do – winning clients, making decisions, building relationships, closing deals. That hour has a price. And when you start adding up the hours, the price gets significant fast.

Research from NerdWallet’s 2025 survey of UK business owners found that administrative and operational tasks alone are costing founders close to £19,000 per year, based on average self-reported valuations of their own time. For founders whose time is genuinely worth more – and for most CEOs running a growing business, it is – that figure climbs considerably higher.

Put it another way. If a founder values their working hour at £150, and loses two hours a day to tasks a skilled assistant could handle, that is £300 a day. Over a working year, it exceeds £70,000. Not in cash leaving the bank – but in value that was never created, decisions that were delayed, and opportunities that went unpursued while the calendar was being managed.

This is the cost that never appears on a spreadsheet. And because it is invisible, most founders never address it.

The traditional response was to hire. A full-time, in-house executive assistant solves the problem, at least on paper. But in practice, a senior EA in London carries a salary well above £50,000 before National Insurance, pension contributions, and the overhead of managing an additional employee. For a founder running a lean operation, that fixed cost is difficult to justify – particularly when the workload is not consistent throughout the year.

This is where the structure of executive support has shifted. Working with a virtual assistant agency in the UK now gives founders access to experienced, senior-level support at a fraction of the cost of a permanent hire – with the flexibility to scale up during intensive periods like a fundraising round or a period of rapid growth, and pull back when things are quieter.

The economics are not marginal. When salary, employment taxes, desk costs, and management overhead are factored in, the total cost of an in-house EA can run to 40 or 50 percent more than an equivalent retained virtual arrangement. For a business watching its burn rate, that difference is material.

But the more interesting calculation is not about cost reduction. It is about what happens to the founder’s time when the administrative layer is properly handled.

The tasks that consume founder hours are consistent across almost every small business: inbox management, calendar coordination, meeting preparation, travel logistics, supplier follow-up, document handling, and the endless back-and-forth that surrounds each of them. None of these require the founder’s judgment. All of them require someone’s attention. When a skilled operator takes that layer off the desk, the founder does not simply save time. They recover concentration – the kind of sustained, uninterrupted focus that strategic work actually demands.

That recovery is worth more than most efficiency calculations capture. The decisions made in a clear hour are different from the ones made in the gaps between administrative interruptions.

The UK business owners getting this right are not necessarily the ones with the largest teams or the biggest budgets. They are the ones who have made an honest assessment of what their own time is actually worth, accepted that their highest-value contribution is not inbox management, and structured their operation accordingly.

The spreadsheet that tracks software costs and supplier invoices is useful. But the calculation that most founders are missing is simpler than any of that. It is the one that asks what their own hours cost – and whether the answer matches how those hours are actually being spent.